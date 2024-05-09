Photo: Pixabay

It is paradoxical to think of the health benefits of the Great Depression from 1929 to 1939, considering the current economic woes. And yet, there were some interesting positive outcomes.

During the Great Depression, it is interesting to note death rates decreased in almost all categories and age groups throughout the world. Despite hard economic times, life expectancy actually increased in most categories. Average life expectancy in 1929 in North America at the beginning of the Great Depression was 57 years. At the peak of the Great Depression in 1934 in North America, the average life expectancy increased to 63 years. All major causes of death, including cardiovascular disease, lung diseases like flu, pneumonia and tuberculosis, as we’ll as diabetes, cancer and traffic accidents decreased significantly. The only cause of death that increased during the period was suicide, particularly at the beginning of the Great Depression.

It is undeniable many people at the time experienced economic and financial hardship, loss of jobs and livelihoods and didn’t have the money or resources to maintain their standard of living.

Many of the dietary and lifestyle habits of good economic times are counterproductive to good health and welfare. During the depression, many people couldn’t afford to buy alcohol or cigarettes with the same regularity and quantity as before. They couldn’t afford to go to pubs, taverns and other places of “ill repute.” They couldn’t afford to eat out in restaurants and other establishments. They couldn’t afford to buy gasoline and drive automobiles with as much fervour as before.

Many had to curtail the bad habits they had during good economic times that probably contributed to poor health and welfare.

Other social factors also contributed to improved mortality rates. People had to work together and live together. They helped each other out. Instead of focusing on individual gains, friends, family and relatives pitched in together to make ends meet. The individual isolationist environment superseded a better sense of community. Working together and helping each other out was more advantageous than egotistical self-centredness.

Many families became resourceful. They planted gardens, canned foods, baked their own bread. They made their own clothes and recycled many products. They ate less meat and drank less milk, primarily because of the cost. They ate more whole foods and less processed foods. In many cases, they grew their own grains and cereals or bartered with others who did. Buttermilk, macaroni and peanut butter became household staples. Hearty vegetable soup and meat loaf became household delicacies. The motto “use it up, wear it out, make do or do without” was a common creed.

Fast forward to 2024 and things are not quite the same. We are still recovering emerging from the “Great Economic Recession” of 2008. We are recovering from the worldwide COVID pandemic that began in 2020 that also triggered economic stagnation and a brief recession. The economy is still sputtering to maintain its footing.

Instead of the monetary retraction policies that were used during the Great Depression, central banks have used monetary expansion to sustain the economy. As a result, inflation is still rearing its head and putting a drag on economic recovery. Many people are experiencing financial pressures. And yet, unlike the Great Depression, the mortality rates have increased by a staggering average of 10% in most countries in the Western world including Canada and the United States.

Most would erroneously assume the current mortality rates are a direct consequence of the COVID pandemic. There were indeed excess deaths from Covid infections from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to the official end of the pandemic in May 2023. However, as the virus mutated during the pandemic, it became just as infectious but certainly less lethal. And yet, we are still left with a high unexplained persistent—although somewhat reduced—level or excess mortality.

Most epidemiological experts believe the post COVID high level of mortality is due to several factors. The majority of excess deaths are due to increased levels of cardiovascular disease. The exact causes are unknown but stress seems to be a major factor and a reluctance to get proper medical care also appears to be an important factor. Many lifestyle factors are also believed to be contributory factors.

The rates of increased alcohol consumption, stress-related dietary patterns and increased levels of cigarette smoking and other related illicit drugs are believed to be accessory causal factors. Clearly there is not a reduction in mortality following an economic downturn. Things are economically bad, but not bad enough to stop supporting our bad habits.

One of the unique abilities of humans is their ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Despite poor economic times people adapted to, and changed, their behaviours.

I still believe in the resilience of human behaviour. This time it may take a little bit longer.

