How much water is enough for the human body?

Photo: The Canadian Press

I am frequently asked how much water does a person needs to drink per day?

Water is essential for human life. The human body is about 60% water. It makes up about 50% of blood.75% of both skin and brain, 70% of your muscles, 20% of your bones and 10% of your teeth. Water makes a large amount of lymph fluid and the interstitial space between cells. It is necessary for the many biochemical reactions that occur throughout your body.

Water balance in humans is governed by intake versus outflow (in the form of sweat, urine, stool and insensible water loss through the lungs). That intake is fairly straight forward and is generally governed through fluids and food.

All fluids, whether water, coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice, alcohol, milk and other plant milks and pop can supply water to the body. Fruits and vegetables also contain water and when consumed can supply it to the body. Watermelon, cantaloupe and other melons contain up to 90% water. Other fruits with high water content include apples, blueberries, pineapple, plums and raspberries, all with about 80%. Cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and zucchini have up to 90%, while broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and spinach have 80%

Average water consumption per day should be between two and three litres per day and fruits and vegetables can supply about 20% of that total intake.

Water outflow from the body can be affected by medical conditions and other factors such as activity levels, ambient temperature, your level of urination, sweating, breathing, as well as consumption of diuretic foods like coffee and alcohol, medicines and supplements and even decongestants. We also lose water through defecation and urination. On average, we lose about two to three litres per day.

So, water balance in the body is usually tightly regulated. There is an innate ability of the body to maintain fluid volumes in different compartments like the blood, lymph and other body tissues. Any deviation from normal fluid volumes will cause a cascade of different mechanisms and reactions to help maintain proper volume and concentration of fluids.

Electrolytes are minerals used in tissues for different biochemical reactions. They also help to maintain fluid balance and electrolytic balance. The main electrolytes are calcium, magnesium, potassium and sodium. If mineral concentration is too high in the blood, compensatory mechanisms are triggered that cause mineral loss through the kidneys and retention of water. If mineral concentration is too low compensatory mechanisms are triggered to cause mineral retention and water loss through kidneys.

The concentration of fluid and electrolytes in the blood is tightly regulated. Any deviation triggers compensatory mechanisms to help regulate proper balance. Several different hormones, such aldosterone, renin, angiotension and vasopressin, or anti-diuretic hormones, are secreted to help adjust levels. The kidneys are intimately involved in water, fluid and electrolyte balance and help to maintain proper fluid and electrolyte levels.

Dehydration is a condition caused by a lack of water in the human body. Symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, headaches, confusion, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle weakness, fever, low blood pressure, excessive perspiration, decreased urine volume and rapid and weak pulse. It can be caused by a many different conditions including decreased fluid and water intake, infections, diarrhea, diabetes and other medical conditions.

Dehydration is diagnosed by symptoms. If you have a fever caused by an infection and are sweating, have diarrhea, are not drinking water and have a rapid, weak pulse, you are probably dehydrated. If your urine is a very concentrated yellow and a scant amount you may also be dehydrated. The same goes if your tongue or mouth is dry. It may indicate dehydration.

Blood tests can measure electrolyte levels, such as sodium and potassium and serum concentration levels. If you ever licked your blood or sweat, you know it tastes salty. If the concentration of electrolytes in the blood is above a certain high level, you lack water in that tissue to help dilute it and maintain proper fluid balance.

Most nutritional experts and physiologists agree water intake should equal water outflow and is determined by many different factors. Men require between 2.5 to 3 litres per day and women require between 2 to 2.5 litres per day, as determined by different body size. That volume is also consistent for teenagers but is less with young children and infants.

Subtracting for water consumed through food, that means consuming six to eight cups per day for most adults.

It is important to remember drinking too much water or fluids can dilute the blood too much, decrease electrolytes and lead to serious medical problems, including arrythmias, seizures and death.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.