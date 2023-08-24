What’s best to treat osteoarthritis?

Photo: Pixabay

I am frequently asked what do I recommend for osteoarthritis and prevention of degenerative joint disease?

I often recommend nutritional products like collagen, chondroitin, glucosamine, hyaluronic acid and MSM, or methylsufonlymethane.

Collagen is a protein found in animal tissues. Collagen is the most common structural protein found in the human body. It accounts for between 25% and 35% of all protein made in humans.

It is commonly used to make connective tissue found in bones, ligaments, tendons, cartilage and skin. It consists of three strands of protein molecules interwoven to form a triple helix structure. It is made up of specific amino acids and is rich in glycine, alanine, proline and hydroxyproline. There are at least five different types of collagen. Type 1 is the most abundant collagen and is found in bones, ligaments, tendons and skin. Type 2 collagen is found in cartilage.

Aging and osteoarthritis cause decreased collagen production in specific tissues. This can lead to a whole host of chronic degenerative diseases affecting bones, skin, joints and muscles.

Collagen supplementation is believed to help supply the specific raw material to make healthy new collagen tissue in the human body. This may help prevent the progression of chronic degenerative diseases like osteoarthritis and skin wrinkles.

Gelatin is collagen that has been heated with water. The term collagen literally means “glue.” Anybody who has made jello or jam is somewhat familiar with the process of hydrolyzing collagen with water to form a gelatinous mass.

When mixed with water and heated the collagen absorbs the water molecules to form a semi-solid mass.

Glycosaminoglycans or GAGs are single long-chain molecules made up of at least two different repeating sugar molecules that along with collagen are used to make connective tissue in bones, ligaments, tendons and skin. GAGs have the unique ability to attract and absorb water, up to 1000 times their weight.

Cartilage for instance is made of GAGs like chondroitin or hyaluronic acid sandwiched between two adjacent collagen molecules.

Glucosamine is made up of the sugar molecule glucose attached to an amine or nitrogen group. Glucosamine can be bound to another molecule. Different types of glucosamine include glucosamine sulphate, glucosamine hydrochloride and N-acetyl glucosamine. Most of the glucosamine used commercially is derived from shellfish including clams, crabs and shrimp.

Repetitive units of glucosamine are used to make up chondroitin and hyaluronic acid.

Chondroitin sulphate is a long chain sugar molecule made of repetitive units of N-acetyl glucosamine and the sugar glucuronic acid. Alternating units are connected together to form a long sulphated molecule that is used to help make connective tissues along with collagen.

Hyaluronic acid is a long chain sugar molecule made up of repetitive units of N-acetyl glucosamine and glucuronic acid. It differs from chondroitin sulphate in that it does not contain a sulphur molecule. When mixed with water it forms a gelatinous lubricant. With its unique ability to attract and absorb water it is widely used as lubricant in joints and a hydrating soft tissue in skin.

MSM or methylsulfonylmethane is a form of sulphur found in many plants and animals. Sulfur is involved in the crosslinking of adjacent strands of connective tissue like collagen and chondroitin. MSM supplementation may prevent connective tissue degeneration and prevent degenerative joint disease.

It is important to remember that cartilage is made of up to 60% collagen protein, up to 40% water and up to 20% GAGs. Ligament is made of about 70% collagen and skin is made up of up to 80% collagen.

In osteoarthritis and degenerative joint disease, overuse can cause wear and tear on the connective tissue. Also, abnormal production or collagen and GAG’s can contribute to arthritic degeneration. It makes some sense that supplying the raw ingredients to make healthy connective tissue can be beneficial. And some studies support the supplementation of these ingredients in preventing further joint degeneration and even increases healthy joint structure.

Of course, everyone is different and what works for one person may not be beneficial for another person. Sometimes a collagen support supplement will also be recommended with a GAG supplement and the combination may be better than an individual supplement alone.

Side effects of these supplements are fairly benign and they are relatively safe to take long term. In clinical practice I would estimate that collagen can help upwards to 50% of patients with arthritis and degenerative joint disease to some degree. The superiority of one type of supplement over another is patient specific. It is also important to point out that if joint deterioration is severe, the helpfulness of supplements obviously decreases.

Collagen, chondroitin, glucosamine, hyaluronic acid and MSM separately or in combination can be an effective part of a nutritional joint support program.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

