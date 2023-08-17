Plenty to think about when it comes to the human brain

Photo: Pixabay

The weight of the average brain is 1.5 kilograms or three pounds.

Male brains are slightly larger than female brains and there are no unique gender-specific structures between males and females.

The brain is about 75% water. Dehydration can quickly and easily impact cognitive function.

The brain contains about 100 billion neurons or nerve cells, which is approximately the same number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy. There are between 10 to 50 times more connective tissue cells, called glial cells, in the brain than there are neurons.

More than 100,000 unique chemical reactions occur in different nerves each second. Different brain chemicals or neurotransmitters can help nerves to communicate to each other. Common neurotransmitters include dopamine, gaba, glutamate, adrenaline and serotonin. The basis of modern psychiatry manipulates the levels of these brain chemicals.

The brain itself resembles a cauliflower appearance and has the same texture of tofu or soybean curd.

We use more than 10% of the brain to function at any given time. It is a popular myth that we only use 10% of brain function. We use all our brain in differing degrees depending on our activity level, how much we are doing, how many different senses we are using, what organs we are innervating and what muscles we are using.

Fat makes up at least 60% of the solid tissue of brain structure and up to 25% of that fat content is made up of cholesterol. Good fats like omega 3, 6 and 9 are important for proper brain development and function. Bad fats like butter, lard, animal fat, cheese, fried oils, trans fats and hydrogenated fats can negatively impact brain function.

The brain uses, on average, 20% of the oxygen in the blood to function. With excessive brain activity, like studying and deep thinking, this can increase close to 50% of oxygen supply. And yes, you can feel physically and mentally tired with too much thinking.

Proper rest and sleep is important for brain function and memory retention.

The brain itself has no pain receptors and cannot feel pain. A headache is more often associated with blood vessels around the brain and/or muscle tissue in the neck and skull and disorders of the sinuses, eyes and ears.

The brain can triple in size during the first year of life and is not fully developed until about the age of 25 years. The brain can also shrink in size and number of nerve cells as we age, especially in advanced age.

The average person has between 50,000 to 70,000 different thoughts on any given day. For some people a majority of these thoughts can be negative.

The human brain uses sugar glucose as its main energy source. Unlike organs like the heart, liver and kidneys that can also use fats and protein for energy, the brain is solely and uniquely dependent on glucose for proper function.

Abnormal sugar intake can affect brain function. Both high and low levels of sugar can adversely affect proper brain function. Hypoglycemia or low blood sugar can result from not eating for prolonged periods of time. Most of the symptoms of low blood sugar are caused by the effects on brain function. Common symptoms of hypoglycemia include episodic bouts of sudden fatigue, anxiety, tremors and shakes, muscle weakness and fasciculations, inability to think clearly, poor recall and memory. The immediate treatment is to eat something that contains a simple carbohydrate or sugar. However, it is important to remember that consuming too much simple sugars on their own, like candy, pop, sweetened caffeinated beverages, cookies, donuts, chocolate bars and other sweets contribute to unregulated blood sugar fluctuations, hypoglycemia and brain drain.

This has to do with increased levels of the hormone insulin from the pancreas that is secreted in larger amounts in response to higher levels of blood sugar.

The old saying “what goes up often comes down” applies to sugar metabolism in the human body. A rapid rise in blood glucose levels in the blood prompts the pancreas to secrete insulin which lowers blood sugar by increasing sugar uptake into human cells. As the body adapts to increased amounts of sugar, more insulin can be released. Sometimes too much insulin could be released causing an episode of low blood sugar.

It is better to consume simple sugars with other complex carbohydrates, fats and proteins that prevent a sudden, rapid increase in blood sugar levels. For instance, the sugar in many foods is mixed with complex carbohydrates and dietary fibre which prevents the sudden and rapid absorption of sugar.

Diet definitely affects brain function. An unhealthy diet, high in sugar, refined and processed carbohydrates, alcohol, saturated and bad fats negatively affect memory and contributes to brain drain. A healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, plant oils and good protein improves brain function and prevent prevents brain drain.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

