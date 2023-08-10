Using Arnica cream to treat pain and inflammation

Photo: Pixabay

When the German company Heel abruptly exited the United States and Canada at the end of 2014, I felt like I lost a friend.

I was particularly fond of the herbal analgesic and anti-inflammatory cream called Traumeel. It seemed to work well, patients seemed to like it and it appeared to have minimal side effects. Afterwards, I tried a variety of generic alternatives available in the marketplace but ended up disappointed with the clinical results.

And so began my quest for a suitable alternative topical cream for pain and inflammation.

After several months of experimentation, I came up with a blend of Arnica, MSM or methylsufonylmethane and an over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory like Ibuprofen or Voltaren, mixed in a plain hypo-allergenic cream base.

I used it topically for pain and inflammation in muscles, joints and other connective tissues. I custom compound the cream in my office and sell it only to clients of my clinic. Patients seem to like it and it seems to work well.

Being curious I asked myself the question, why is Arnica considered a good natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory? I began to research the pharmacology and clinical efficacy of Arnica in medical databases including Pubmed and Medline.

I re-read some papers from naturopathic school days on the chemistry and pharmacognosy of Arnica. I learnt that Arnica montana is a perennial herb of the Compositae or Sunflower family that grows to approximately 0.6 metres in height. It is native to the mountainous regions Europe and North America and has been introduced into Asia. The plant is composed of bright and distinctive yellow flowers that are characteristic of the daisy or sunflower family.

The chemical composition of Arnica includes oils, resins, aromatic compounds, tannins, flavonone glycosides and carotenoids. The concentration of the volatile oils varies up to 1% the weight with 0.3% being the average. The lactones are chemically cyclic esters of carboxylic acid. Their concentration varies from 0.2 to 0.8%. The main lactone is called helenanin. Helenanin is considered to be the ingredient responsible for the analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects of this plant. Helenanin is also considered to be the chemical responsible for the toxicity of this plant.

Arnica has been used for more than a 100 years in natural medicine, as an herbal anti-inflammatory and pain killer. Despite its historical use, there have been few good quality scientific studies that have validated its effectiveness.

In a 2016 paper, the effectiveness and safety of Arnica in post-surgical pain and inflammation was studied. The researchers concluded that Arnica was more effective than placebo when used for the treatment of several conditions including post-traumatic and post-operative pain, edema and ecchymosis.

They added, “cumulative evidence suggests that Arnica may represent a valid alternative to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, at least when treating some specific conditions.” They also cautioned that “dosages and preparations have produced substantial differences in clinical outcome.”

One 2014, systematic review of the efficacy of topical Arnica for the treatment of pain, swelling and bruises evaluated controlled trials from reputable medical databases. A total of 11 controlled trials were found met the criteria for evaluation. The researchers concluded that “the efficacy of arnica at doses of 10% and below is not supported by the available evidence. More research is needed to determine if higher doses would be effective and remain safe.”

A 2007 randomized double blind study of 204 patients with joint pain in the hands evaluated the effectiveness of Arnica gel versus the 5% non-steroidal anti-inflammatory ibuprofen The researchers found no difference between the two groups in levels of pain and hand function improvement. Adverse events were 6.1% in the ibuprofen group and 4.8% in the arnica group.

The Cochrane database concluded in 2013 that “Arnica gel probably improves symptoms as effectively as a gel containing anti-inflammatory drugs, but with no better and even (a) possibly worse adverse events profile.”

Arnica is not safe for oral consumption and is considered toxic. This includes the raw herb, powder and tinctures. Oral consumption can cause gastro-intestinal irritation, including nausea and vomiting, liver and kidney damage and hypertension and tachy-arrhythmias. However, it is important to mention that does not include dilute homeopathic remedies, which have been used and are generally considered safe.

Arnica can cause skin irritation and rash and should be discontinued, or at least at a decreased dose, if this occurs. It is not recommended to be used—or used only for a short duration—on open, broken skin. Arnica should be avoided during pregnancy and lactation.

Arnica cream in a synergistic blend of Arnica, MSM and Diclofenac and is an effective topical preparation for musculoskeletal and arthritic pain and inflammation.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

