Many do not get enough calcium in their daily diets

Photo: Pixabay

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the human body.

An adult female has 1.2 kilograms of calcium and an adult male has about 1.4 kilograms of elemental calcium in their body. Ninety nine percent of all calcium is contained in bones and teeth. A small amount of calcium is used in muscles and other tissues.

Calcium has many different functions within the human body besides being a structural matrix for bones and teeth. Calcium plays an important role in blood clotting. Calcium is necessary for muscle contraction. Calcium is involved in proper nerve function. Calcium is involved in various hormones produced in the body.

A lack of calcium in the diet contributes to deficiency. Symptoms of deficiency include bone pain, muscle cramps and spasms, clotting disorders, dizziness, tingling around the mouth, muscle twitches, bone loss and osteoporosis and fatigue. If you ever experienced a painful muscle cramp in your calf muscle, there was a good chance you were low in calcium at that time.

More than 1/3 of the adult population in North America is deficient in calcium at any one time. It is a much more common deficiency than originally thought. In older individuals over time, it can lead to the development of bone loss and osteoporosis.

Vitamin D is intimately involved in calcium metabolism. Vitamin D increases blood calcium levels by increasing absorption through the digestive tract, decreasing calcium loss through the kidneys and increasing calcium uptake to bones.

Blood tests for calcium are tightly regulated and only show severe calcium deficiencies. Calcium levels are mainly stored in bones and inside muscles. Blood levels are usually maintained at a controlled balance. Therefore, you could still have a dietary calcium deficiency and still have normal blood calcium levels. Calcium would then be displaced from bones and muscles to maintain proper blood calcium levels. It is easy to see then that you would rob calcium from vital tissues. And over time, this would lead to chronic degenerative diseases like osteoporosis.

Cow’s milk and related dairy products like cheese and yogurt are good sources of dietary calcium. Despite being highly allergenic, high in cholesterol and controversial as to whether adults should be consuming dairy, they still contain a high amount of calcium.

One cup, or 250 millilitres, of cow’s milk contains about 300 milligrams of elemental calcium. There is no difference in the amount of calcium in one cup of skim milk versus one cup of 2% or even whole milk. The only difference is the fat content.

Other good food sources of calcium include dark green leafy vegetables, non-dairy milk alternatives like soy, as well as nuts and seeds like tahini, and fish, especially with the bones. Calcium is also contained in small amounts in whole grains and cereals, beans and legumes.

The recommended dietary allowance or RDA of calcium per day for an adult is about 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams of elemental calcium per day to maintain proper functioning and prevent nutritional deficiency. The amount or daily calcium intake varies by age and gender. For instance, a post-menopausal female requires 1,500 milligrams per day to meet the RDA.

If the RDA requirements are not met by daily dietary intake from food, then a nutritional supplement is recommended. There are several different types of calcium supplements available including calcium carbonate, calcium citrate, calcium gluconate, calcium lactate and calcium aspartate and other amino acid chelates.

Each type of calcium is chemically bonded to something to make a calcium molecule. Each calcium molecule has a different percentage of elemental calcium or meaning just calcium by itself. For instance, calcium carbonate is elemental calcium attached to carbonate.

For instance, calcium carbonate is 40% elemental calcium and 60% carbon and oxygen. That means a 500-milligram tablet or capsule of carbonate contains 40%, or 200 milligrams, of elemental calcium. It is important to read the label. It is the elemental dose of calcium that is reflected in the RDA.

I have seen many post-menopausal patients who believe that taking two capsules of 500 milligrams of calcium carbonate gives them 1,000 milligrams of calcium. That is not true.

Calcium supplementation is meant to help meet total daily requirements and prevent nutritional deficiency. Conversely taking too much calcium is a problem. Taking more than 2,000 milligrams per day of elemental calcium is not recommended and could lead to other problems including bone pain, atherosclerosis, nausea and cognitive issues.

The problem with calcium is that a lot of people don’t get enough to meet their daily dietary requirements. Over time, this can lead to health issues like muscle cramps and bone loss. Additionally, a lot of people don’t take enough elemental calcium to shore up dietary deficiencies.

They either don’t read the label, know the elemental calcium dose or the different types of calcium supplements they may be taking.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.