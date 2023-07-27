If you do this, chances are you will get sick

Photo: Pixabay

If you want to get sick, don’t pay attention to your body, eat plenty of junk food, drink too much, take illicit drugs, do lots of unsafe activities that puts your life at risk and above all, don’t feel guilty about it. If you are over-stressed and over-tired, ignore it and keep pushing yourself.

Cultivate the experience of your life as meaningless and of little value.

Also, do the things you don’t like and avoid the things you really want to do. Follow everyone else’s opinion and advice, while seeing yourself as miserable and stuck. Be resentful and hypocritical, especially towards yourself. Fill your mind with dreadful pictures and then obsess over them. Worry most of the time, if not all the time.

You can also avoid deep lasting, intimate and meaningful relationships. Blame others for all your problems.Do not express your feelings and views openly and honestly. Other people wouldn’t appreciate it. If possible, do not even know what your feelings are and shun anything that resembles a sense of humour. Life is no laughing matter.

Avoid making any changes that would make your life more meaningful and bring you more satisfaction and joy .

If you are already sick, here is how to get sicker.

Think about all the awful things that could happen to you. Dwell upon fearful, negative messages. Be self-deprecating and self-pitying. Blame everyone and everything for your illness.

Read articles, books and newspapers, watch television and computer videos that reinforce the view that there is no hope. Believe that you are powerless to change your fate and future. Cut yourself off from other people. Regard yourself as a pariah. Lock yourself up in your room and think about negative things.

Blame yourself for all your problems. Convince yourself that you destroyed your life.

Go see lots of different doctors. Run from one to another and spend half your time in waiting rooms. Get lots of conflicting information, take lots of experiment drugs and start one program after another without sticking to any. Stop working on any projects that give a sense of enjoyment and purpose in life. See your activities as essentially pointless and futile. Complain about your symptoms incessantly. And if you associate with anyone, do so exclusively with other people who are unhappy and embittered. Reinforce each other’s feeling of despair and hopelessness.

Don’t take care of yourself. Tell yourself, what’s the use? Try to get others to do everything for you then blame and resent them for doing a poor job. Think about how awful life is and reinforce the idea by telling other people how bad it is.

The purpose of the proceeding “how to get sick list” is to make you aware of certain negative attitudes and bad habits that contribute to poor health.

If you exhibit these attitudes and practice these bad habits, you will be promoting disease and ill health. However, it is important to realize that you can change these attitudes and habits and improve your health and well-being.

Here's a better list. This is how to stay healthy or get healthier.

Do things in life that give a sense of fulfillment, joy and purpose. See your life as your own creation and strive to make it a positive one.Take care of yourself. Encourage, nourish and support yourself and others around you.

Express your feelings appropriately. Don’t hold on to them. Let them go. Forgive yourself. Hold positive images of what is important to you and what you want out of life. When fearful, negative images arise refocus on things that give you peace and joy.

Love yourself and love others in life. Make loving others one of your primary purposes in life. Create fun loving, honest relationships. Try to heal old wounds and let go of past traumas. Make a positive contribution to others and your community through some sort of service that you value and enjoy.

Make a commitment to health and well-being. Develop a belief in the possibility of good health. Start your own healing program drawing from the support and wisdom of others without becoming enslaved to them.

Accept yourself and your life as an opportunity for growth and development. Be grateful when you screw up, forgive yourself, learn what you can and move on. Keep a sense of humour. Laugh at yourself and laugh with others. Laughter is strong medicine.

And please, if you want to become healthier pay attention to the last ten items.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

