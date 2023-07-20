Dealing with the symptoms of hay fever

Photo: Pixabay

Hay fever or rhinitis is an acute, seasonal allergy that is generally induced by wind borne allergens.

With the advent of global warming and abnormal spikes in temperature spikes in pollen release have become more common. Hay fever affects 10% to 20% of the entire population. Individuals of all ages, ethnic background and gender are affected equally.

Symptoms of hay fever include excessive tearing and crying, clear watery nasal discharge and itching of the nose, roof of the mouth, back of the throat and eyes. Itching may begin gradually or abruptly following onset of the pollen season. Frontal headaches, head congestion, irritability and fatigue can occur. The delicate lining of the eye called the conjunctiva can get inflamed red and itchy. The nasal mucosa membranes become pale, swollen and white and nasal congestion almost always occurs. Post-nasal drip can cause coughing and asthmatic wheezing may develop as the pollen season progresses.

Hay fever is caused by an acute reaction to specific allergens. Histamine is released when the body comes in contact with certain substances to which it is sensitive. Histamine dilates the small blood vessels to the extent that reddening and swelling as seen with inflammation occurs. Nasal congestion, clear, watery discharge, itchy and watery eyes and the other characteristics of hayfever occur.

Specific allergens include tree pollen from pine, spruce, fir, and other local trees, various grasses and weeds, dust, dust mites and smoke. Spring type allergens typically include the tree pollens like oak, elm, maple, alder, birch and cottonwood. Summer type allergens include grasses like bermuda, timothy, sweet vernal, orchard and include weed pollens like plantain, lamb’s quarters and sheep sorrel. Fall type allergens include weed allergens like ragweed. House dust, mites, animal dander and occasionally airborne fungus and molds can cause hayfever. Dry homes and hot air ventilation systems, especially in winter, can aggravate hayfever. Allergies to mold are worse in wet, rainy environments and worse in damp, musty surroundings. Geographical variation exists as the type of pollen and the duration and severity of pollen season.

Diagnosis of hay fever is based upon symptoms and history. An environmental sensitivity or allergy test may be necessary to identify specific allergens.

Conventional medical treatment of hayfever focuses on drug therapy to provide symptom relief. Antihistamines prevent the release of histamine from mast cells in the nasal mucosa that have been sensitive with IgE antibodies from the immune system. Commonly prescribed second and third generation antihistamines include Aerius (desloratadine), Allegra (fexofenadine), Claritin (loratadine) and Reactine (certirizine).

These types of antihistamines are fairly well tolerated and don’t cause drowsiness and sedation like earlier older antihistamines like Benadryl. Decongestants are often recommended to constrict nasal mucosal blood vessels, dry the membranes and prevent the release of histamine. Decongestants can be in the form of oral supplements, nasal spray or eye drops. Commonly used decongestants include Allerest (phenylephrine), Dristan (xylometazoline) and Sudafed (pseudo-ephedrine). Decongestants can be systemic stimulants and can increase both blood pressure and heart rate. They can also increase ocular pressure. Do not take before bedtime. Long-term use of decongestants that abruptly stopped can cause severe rebound of symptoms. Corticosteroids are also occasionally prescribed when conservative therapy does not work.

Stress can aggravate hay fever. Stressors should be identified and minimized when possible. Smoking can aggravate hay fever and make symptoms worse.



A diet high in sugars, refined and processed foods contributes to overall poor health, impairs immune function and can make hay fever symptoms worse. Many patients report that drinking milk and dairy products and eating a lot of carbohydrate foods like bread, pasta, potatoes and starchy vegetables can make congestion symptoms worse.

Local honey may contain geographically specific pollens that can help desensitize seasonal allergies. Green tea can help reduce the release of histamine from mast cells. Vitamin C with natural bioflavonoids is probably the one of the best natural antihistamine that helps to stabilize mast cells in the nasal mucosa and prevent the release of histamine. This includes vitamin C in the form of rose hips. Vitamin C taken at least two to three times per day seems to work the best.

Other bioflavonoids like quercetin and pycnogenol can help prevent the release of histamines.

Herbal medicines like nettles may be beneficial for some patients. Bromelain from pineapple is proteolytic enzyme that can help allergic symptoms. Herbs containing ephedra can act as a decongestant and can help alleviate congestion like pharmaceutical decongestants. They should be used with caution because they can have the same systemic side effects and habituation as over-the-counter decongestants.

Additionally for some patients who suffer with severe hayfever the combination of an OTC antihistamine with the addition of vitamin C has additional benefits.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

