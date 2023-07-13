Old Spice, fresh bread and lilacs—the impact of aroma

Photo: Contributed

Old Spice cologne smells like a blend of anise, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, orange, pimenta and black pepper.

It has a distinctive smell that is popular among middle-aged men. My father used to use Old Spice aftershave and cologne. I still remember the sharp fragrance as something strong, masculine and wild. It used to permeate the bathroom and filter through our house.

The school I attended as a child was only three blocks from my family’s home. I used to walk to school every morning and afternoon. There was a shortcut to our house that involved walking on a path through an empty field next to our house. The field was overgrown with different grasses.

I remember walking home from school in the afternoon to the sweet aroma of fresh bread that my mother was baking. The aroma permeated the air and by the time I got home, I was salivating in anticipation of eating a slice of fresh bread.

In my practice, I have recently pondered the clinical utility of pleasant fragrances. From an evolutionary perspective or grand design, odours and smells can have an adaptive function. Pleasing smells can evoke a sense of calm and happiness. They can indicate that something is safe and nurturing. Bad odours alternatively can be a forewarning of impending harm and danger. They can evoke strong responses to evade and avoid something.

Bad odours that elicit a negative response in the nervous system include adjectives like acrid, fetid, foul, malodorous, putrid, smelly and stinky. Examples of substances that elicit these negative responses include bad breath, decaying material, excrement, flatulence, garbage, harsh chemical odors, rotten food, smoking, sewage and human sweat. Exposure to these odors elicits a negative response and usually causes the organism to avoid the substance.

Good odors that elicit a positive response in the nervous system include adjectives like sweet, fragrant, aromatic, pleasant and pleasing. Examples of substances that elicit a positive response include coconut, fresh-brewed coffee, a fireplace, fresh roses and other fragrant flowers, fresh air, spices like cinnamon, peppermint and vanilla, fresh baked cookies, morning dew, perfume, pizza and sea water. Exposure to these smalls elicit a positive response and usually causes the organism to gravitate towards the substance.

Physiologically, the detection of odours and smells is known as olfaction. Olfaction is one of the basic five human senses and serves an important role in protecting the organism and promoting its survival.

The olfactory region is located in the upper nasal cavity near the cribiform plate bone that separates the nasal passages from the brain.

The olfactory area consists of about 50 million specialized nerve cells in the nasal mucosal lining.

Some interesting facts about human smell are every individual has a unique odour, women generally have a better sense of smell than men and humans were originally thought to be able to smell only about 10,000 different smells and odours, but now that is estimated to be in the billions.

Humans were originally thought to have five to six million olfactory cells, but now that number is around 50 million. Dogs have 44 times more olfactory cells and have a sense of smell that is 100 times stronger than a human’s sense of smell. A grizzly bear is believed to have a sense of smell that is 2,100 times stronger than a human’s sense of smell.

Humans can smell negative emotions like anger, fear and disgust. Humans can also smell positive emotions like love, peace and happiness. An abnormal disruption of smell is strongly associated with diseases that cause neurological degeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

From a naturopathic perspective, I believe the clinical utility of fragrances is primarily involved in the treatment of anxiety, depression and their allied comorbidities in physical ailments.

The exact fragrance may be specific to the patient based upon their past experience, distant memory and current preference. Once identified as a positive, pleasant and pleasing fragrance, the smell can be used to treat a condition.

Like positive reinforcement, a fragrant smell can induce a pleasant flashback and thereby stimulate neural pathways. If the smell is associated with love, joy and happiness, it can stimulate the same emotional feeling. In this way, a known, pleasant odour can elicit a positive response.

Every spring I used walk to Syd’s confectionary store in downtown Grand Forks. As I was walking on one particular street, I would stroll by a grove of lilacs. The lilac florets of deep purple and eggshell white gave off a fragrant floral aroma of lavender and vanilla. The smell was intoxicating and sweet. I would often close my eyes and imbue the fragrant aromas as I walked to Syd’s store.

I love the smell of lilacs. It makes me happy.

