Studies show tennis can help lengthen your life

What would you say if I told you I discovered a drug that would add 9.7 years to your life?

What if I told you the drug was free and I would forego my royalties of billions of dollars and give away the medicine?

What would you say if I told you the drug is a simple and active lifestyle that can improve longevity dramatically?

The Basil Meikle tennis courts are a group of six public tennis courts located in the centre of Kelowna where I live and practice naturopathic medicine. The courts are named after Basil Meikle, who was the son of a prominent pioneering family that operated a land and orchard business in Kelowna from the 1930s onward.

Basil was a championship badminton player who passed away tragically in 1975 in a boating accident on Okanagan Lake. The courts are named in honour of him. They are also colloquially known as the “Parkinson courts” because they are just behind the Parkinson Recreation Centre. It is where I play tennis most weekend mornings with a group of friends.

The group is a loose cadre of 20 or 30 middle-aged and older individuals, who want to play mostly doubles tennis with like-minded players of a similar calibre.

The group is informal, with the occasional email about start times. If you want to play, you show up and play. There is no membership fee, drop-in charge and no sign-up to play. Doubles tennis is the majority of the play, with many the players passed their prime, but who still have a passion for the game.

There’s an unwritten code of conduct and behaviour. You play fair and you behave yourself. If there are more than four players per court, you rotate after every game. The tennis is fun and can be competitive. Over the years, I have played a lot of tennis with this group.

I enjoy the social interaction associated with doubles tennis play. After playing the same players over time, you get to know them a little. You observe and scrutinize their style of play. You discover their habits—how they serve, how they hit the ball, how they move and the general patterns of their play. You learn to read them and adjust your play accordingly.

I enjoy the social camaraderie and the talking between play. Of course, there is the usual tennis banter and jousting that occurs between players. There can be light-hearted comments about the play or match. You can tease another player, but never out-right put them down or embarrass them. You also talk about other things in life, such as work, family and activities outside tennis. Over the years, you get to know players beyond the tennis court.

The Copenhagen Heart Study was a large prospective study of the incidence of cardiovascular disease in 19,329 people, with 9145 males and 10184 females, between 20 to 93 years of age.

The study investigated the association between physical exercise and all-cause mortality. The study found it was not the duration of physical activity, whether it was cycling or walking, but the intensity of exercise that was important for reducing mortality.

A subset of the Copenhagen Heart study evaluated the differential improvements in life expectancy associated with participation in various sports. A group of 8,577 participants were followed for 25 years up to March 2017. Multi-variate adjusted life expectancy was calculated using statistical analysis and compared to the no-exercise or sedentary group. The results were as follows: Tennis showed the best improvement in longevity with an average increase of 9.7 years. Badminton showed a 6.2 year increase, followed by soccer at 4.7 years, cycling 3.7 years, swimming 3.4 years, calisthenics 3.1 years and health club activities at 1.5 years.

The investigators were quick to point out the study showed an association and no firm causal relationship was proven. The investigators further surmised the difference in life expectancies with different sports may have to do with an increase of social activity of the specific sport. That is, those sports with the highest level of socialization showed the greatest increase in life expectancy.

In the study, tennis was the clear winner and extended life expectancy by a staggering 9.7 years compared to a sedentary, no exercise lifestyle.

The results are clear. Physical activity can decrease the incidence of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease and increase longevity and physical and mental well being. Those activities or sports with a higher degree of social interaction show the most benefit in reducing mortality and improving longevity.

Sports like tennis show the greatest decrease in all-cause mortality and highest increase in longevity.

So, get active.

