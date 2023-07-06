Vitamin B12 can help with a number ailments

Photo: Pixabay

Vitamin B12 is the largest and most complex water-soluble vitamin.

Humans cannot produce it, except for maybe some bacterial production in the large intestine. It is required for energy production and DNA synthesis, including production of red blood cells. The adult recommended dietary allowance or RDA of vitamin B12 for an adult is 2.4 micrograms per day.

Vitamin B12 from food is bound to proteins and must be broken down before intestinal absorption can occur. Hydrochloric acid from the stomach breaks down the protein bonds and allows B12 to bind to intrinsic factor. Vitamin B12-bound intrinsic factor can then be absorbed across the intestinal lumen. A lack of dietary sources of B12, decreased stomach acid production and consumption of drugs that inhibit stomach acid production, autoimmune decrease of intrinsic factor production leading to pernicious anemia, celiac disease, specific genetic polymorphisms and other causes can lead to vitamin B12 deficiency.

Up to 20% of the adult population in western societies may be deficient in vitamin B12. Older adults, vegetarians and those with compromised digestive systems have an even higher rate of vitamin B12 deficiency.

B12 is considered generally safe and non-toxic. The 50% lethal dose of LD 50 in mice has been calculated to be 5,000 milligrams per kilogram. Peak blood levels reach eight to 12 hours following oral consumption. Peak levels are reached quickly after intramuscular or intravenous administration.

Vitamin B12 is distributed widely to the liver, bone marrow, brain, the placenta and other tissues following absorption. The half-life in blood is estimated to be between two to six days. Fifty per cent to 90% of B12 is excreted through the kidneys and it does not appear to be mutagenic or teratogenic.

The use of B12 in normal physiologic doses during pregnancy showed no adverse side effects. High dose vitamin B12 supplementation during pregnancy appears to be safe but is still unproven.

Side effects of B12 supplements include nausea, upset stomach, diarrhea, itching, skin rash, headache and other relatively benign symptoms. Rare cases of allergic reactions to vitamin B12 shots have been reported. As is the case with injecting any substance precautionary measures should always be taken.

Oral vitamin B12 supplements have notoriously low intestinal absorption rates. For instance, the absorption rate of a 1,000 microgram tablet has been determined to be between 1% to 2%. That is only 10 to 20 micrograms of the original 1000 microgram dose is actually absorbed. Sublingual—under the tongue—delivery is believed to have a slightly higher absorption rate.

All forms of B12 appear to be absorbed at nearly the same rate. It is important to point out however, this easily meets the required adult RDA of 2.4 micrograms per day or higher optimal dosage requirements suggested by some health experts. Intramuscular injection of the vitamin delivers a high dose of B12 into systemic circulation, thereby bypassing intestinal absorption.

In some patients with unexplained fatigue, I have measured B12 levels as part of blood test. In other patients I have simply given a B12 shot to see if it helps them and makes them feel better.

The cost of B12 remains cheaper than the price of a blood test to measure B12 levels. I have recommended sublingual B12 to many patients with varying results. Some say the oral supplements help and some say they don’t. I have tried to switch many patients from getting B12 shots back to oral supplements and In many cases, patients tell me they feel better with the intramuscular shots.

I have tried to discourage some patients from coming in for shots too often, by either supplementing them between visits or trying to stretch the duration between shots.

At least 50% of patients I give a B12 shot to notice no difference or improvement in clinical symptoms. However, I believe there is a subset of the general population—estimated to be somewhere between 20% to 35%—who just feel better from a vitamin B12 shot.

That appears true for patients with lower levels of B12, but is also true for some patients with normal levels.

Through the years, I have experimented with the various types of injectable B12 and have not seen a noticeable difference. In addition to energy, vitality and wellbeing, I have seen B12 shots help some patients with shingles, poor memory, neurological conditions, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, depression, eczema and neurodermatitis. It is an important nutrient in naturopathic medical care.

The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to, constitute medical advice. All information and content are for general information purposes only.

