Hiking and the healing power of nature

Photo: Pixabay

The Okanagan Valley is a beautiful place to go hiking.

Hiking is a great way to get outside, get some exercise and improve your health. Science is beginning to validate the healing power of nature.

Today, I will focus on the mental and emotional impact of nature on human health.

In 2016, National Geographic published a story about the positive effects of nature on human health. It showed that being in a natural environment decreased brain theta wave activity. That was associated with decreased heart rate, decreased stress hormones and decreased protein biomarkers of stress.

A researcher at Stanford University evaluated brain activity and scores on a questionnaire with 38 volunteers. Nineteen participants walked 90 minutes in a natural lush green setting around Stanford University and 19 other participants walked for the same amount of time through an urban setting with heavy traffic.

MRIs showed those who walked in the urban setting had markedly increased levels of stress, anxiety and rumination of thoughts. Those who walked in the natural setting showed decreased activity in this area of the brain. The participants also reported less rumination, anxiety and showed more attentiveness and were happier than those who walked in the urban setting.

Swedish researchers showed that scenes of nature decreased heart rate variability quicker and allowed the heart rate to return to normal after a complex math test.

Japanese researchers showed subjects who strolled in forests versus urban city centres had 16% lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and showed slight decreases in heart rate and blood pressure.

Korean researchers used functional MRIs to evaluate blood flow in different parts of the brain after viewing different pictures. Pictures of urban scenes increased blood flow to part of the brain which is typically associated with fear and anxiety.

Twenty-four Norwegian families with children were interviewed after their experiences of hiking together in a natural environment. The researchers concluded incorporation of nature-based activities helped to improve family bonding and cohesion of the family unit.

A 2005 study showed that walking 35 minutes per day, five times per week, or 60 minutes three times per week, significantly improved symptoms of depression. Walking 15 minutes per day did not have such an effect on mood. Other reported symptoms included lower blood pressure, protection against heart disease and boosting self-esteem.

In another study, 20 British participants compared hiking outdoors in a natural setting to walking in an indoor urban shopping mall. Seventy-one percent of those who hiked outside reported a decrease in depressive symptoms, while 22% reported increased depression when walking indoors. Ninety percent reported an increase in self-esteem while in nature, and 44% said self-esteem decreased when walking indoors.

Many observational studies show regular exercise reduces symptoms of depression. In one study, 156 people with depression were divided into three groups—those who did aerobic exercise, those who took the ssri medicine Zoloft and those who exercised and took Zoloft. After 16 weeks, all three groups showed an equal response with a 70% improvement in symptoms.

In one study, green outdoor activities reduced symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and had more positive effects on symptoms than other indoor activities; 96 parents of children with confirmed ADHD reported fresh air and the ability to be outside in light and open spaces was better at reducing ADHD symptoms.

A meeting of the American Heart Association in New Orleans discussed the results of an Austrian study of 45 volunteers who went hiking three to five hours per week over a two-month period. Blood sugar significantly decreased, and glucose tolerance measurably improved while total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides also significantly decreased.

In a 2011 study, 12 female breast cancer patients and six male prostate cancer patients measured oxidative stress and antioxidant capacity before and after a long hiking trip. Oxidative stress decreased, especially in the male prostate cancer patients, and antioxidant capacity significantly increased in both groups after the hike

Clearly, there is a vast and largely untapped healing power to nature. The positive impact on human health, particularly the mental and emotional aspects, are incredible.

For me, hiking has been the conduit to access this immense source of energy. Doctors should routinely prescribe a dose of nature for many common ailments that are currently treated by pharmaceuticals. The cost is low, and the health benefits are vast.

John Muir once said, "Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of autumn. The mountains are calling and I must go."

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.