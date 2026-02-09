Reverse mortgages: A tool more Canadians should understand

Photo: bestcashcow.com Reverse mortgages tend to work best for homeowners who plan to stay in their home long term and need access to equity but don’t want the pressure of monthly payments.

After years in the mortgage business, I’ve learned few financial tools are as misunderstood as the reverse mortgage.

I’ll admit upfront, for a long time, even mentioning the words made people tense up. I’ve seen shoulders tighten, brows furrow and someone inevitably say, “Isn’t that how you lose your house?”

Let’s clear the air. A reverse mortgage is simply a way for Canadian homeowners aged 55 and over to access some of the equity they’ve built up in their home without having to sell it or make monthly mortgage payments. For many retirees, that alone is a game changer.

Many Canadians I work with are “house rich and cash poor.” They may own a home worth a significant amount, but their retirement income hasn’t kept pace with the rising cost of groceries, utilities, property taxes, or helping adult kids and grandkids. A reverse mortgage can help bridge that gap by turning part of that home equity into tax-free cash.

That money can be taken as a lump sum, regular payments, or a combination of both. Some homeowners use it to top up their retirement income. Others use it to pay off an existing mortgage or line of credit, eliminate monthly debt payments, or fund renovations that let them age comfortably in place. I’ve even seen clients use it to cover medical expenses or make their home safer with mobility upgrades.

One of the biggest benefits—and one that surprises people—is that you don’t have to make monthly payments. Interest is added to the balance, and the loan is typically repaid when the home is sold or the owner moves out permanently. As long as you keep the home maintained, insured, and pay your property taxes, you remain the owner of your home.

Another common concern is inheritance. It’s a fair question. What happens to the house? The reality is this: when the home is eventually sold, the reverse mortgage is paid off, and any remaining equity goes to the homeowner or their estate. These products in Canada are regulated and include safeguards so you’ll never owe more than the fair market value of your home.

Are reverse mortgages right for everyone? Absolutely not. They tend to work best for homeowners who plan to stay in their home long term and need access to equity but don’t want the pressure of monthly payments. They’re also something that should be discussed openly with family and reviewed with a qualified professional who understands the fine print.

What I always encourage is education—not fear. Too many homeowners dismiss reverse mortgages based on outdated information or horror stories that don’t reflect today’s Canadian market. Like any financial tool, they have pros and cons, but when used appropriately, they can provide flexibility, dignity, and peace of mind in retirement.

At the end of the day, retirement isn’t just about numbers on a page. It’s about choices, staying in the home you love, reducing financial stress and enjoying the life you worked so hard to build.

For many Canadian homeowners, a reverse mortgage can be one of the tools that helps make that possible.

And that’s worth a second look.

