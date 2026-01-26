Trying to buy a home in a competitive market

A seller's real estate market

After years as a mortgage broker, I can tell you with confidence, buying a home in a competitive market isn’t just hard, it’s emotionally exhausting.

I talk to buyers every day who feel they’re doing everything right. They’ve saved a downpayment, checked their credit, talked to a lender and started house hunting with realistic expectations. And yet, they’re still losing out.

Multiple offers. Bidding wars. Homes selling in days—or hours. It can make even the most level-headed buyer question whether homeownership is still within reach.

One of the biggest challenges I see is speed. In competitive markets, hesitation can cost you the house. Buyers are often expected to make quick decisions on the largest purchase of their lives, sometimes with limited conditions and tight timelines. That’s a lot of pressure, especially for first-time buyers who are still learning the process as they go.

Then there’s the financing side. In a hot market, a strong offer isn’t just about price—it’s about certainty. Sellers want to know the deal will close. That’s why buyers with solid pre-approvals, flexible closing dates and fewer conditions tend to stand out. Unfortunately, many buyers don’t realize how important this is until they’ve already lost a few bidding wars.

Another challenge? Expectations versus reality. Online listings and headline prices don’t always tell the full story. I often see buyers fall in love with homes that are priced low to attract attention, only to sell well above asking. That can be discouraging, especially when it happens repeatedly. It’s not that you’re doing something wrong, it’s that the market is playing a different game.

Appraisals can also throw a wrench into things. Even if you’re willing to pay more, the lender still needs the property to be appraised at, or near, the purchase price. When prices are rising quickly, appraisals sometimes lag behind the market, which can mean buyers need to come up with extra cash or renegotiate. That’s not a conversation anyone wants after winning a bidding war.

Photo: Pixabay This market is tough but tough doesn’t mean impossible, says Tracy Head.

Let’s also not forget the emotional toll. I’ve seen buyers go from excited to deflated more times than I can count. Losing out on a home—especially one you pictured yourself living in—hurts. Do it three or four times and it’s easy to feel burnt out or start second-guessing your plans entirely.

So what helps? Preparation, flexibility and a good team. Getting your financing sorted early—ideally before you start house hunting—gives you clarity and confidence. Understanding your true budget (not just the maximum you qualify for) helps you move decisively when the right home appears. Being open on location, property type, or timing can also make a big difference.

Most importantly, remind yourself this market isn’t a reflection of your worth or your effort. It’s competitive because demand is high and supply is tight, not because you’re failing.

I’ve seen many buyers feel like they’d never catch a break, only to end up in a home they love—sometimes one they hadn’t even considered at first. The path may be longer and bumpier than expected but with the right guidance and a bit of resilience, it’s still very possible.

If there’s one thing I want buyers to know, it’s this, you’re not alone and you’re not crazy. This market is tough but tough doesn’t mean impossible.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.