First-time home buyers: How to get ready before you fall in love with a house

Home purchase planning

Photo: Contributed Buying your first home isn’t complicated, but it is sequential, says Tracy Head.

After years of working with first-time buyers, I’ve learned that most people don’t struggle because they can’t afford a home, they struggle because they start in the wrong order.

Buying your first home isn’t complicated, but it is sequential. A little preparation goes a long way toward making the process smoother, less stressful, and more affordable.

Step 1: Know your numbers

Before talking listings, take an honest look at your income, debts, savings, and credit. Lenders don’t just look at what you earn — they look at how you manage credit. Pull your credit report early and fix any issues before they become deal-breakers.

Step 2: Understand the full cost

Your down payment is just the start. First-time buyers should also budget for legal fees, land transfer tax, moving costs, and everyday expenses that come with homeownership. A good rule of thumb is to have an extra 1.5% to 4% of the purchase price set aside.

Step 3: Timing your mortgage pre-approval matters

Ideally, speak with a mortgage broker three to six months before you plan to buy. This gives you a realistic budget, time to improve credit if needed, and the ability to lock in a rate. A proper pre-approval isn’t just a number, it’s a strategy.

Step 4: Build your team early

A mortgage broker, real estate agent, lawyer, and insurance advisor should all be in place before you make an offer. When they work together, surprises are minimized and decisions are clearer.

Finally, stay financially boring. Once you’re pre-approved, avoid changing jobs, taking on new debt, or making big financial moves without checking first. Lenders re-check everything.

Preparation doesn’t take the excitement out of buying your first home, it replaces panic with confidence. When the right home comes along, being ready makes all the difference.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.