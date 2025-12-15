Importance of a mortgage pre-approval when planning to buy

Photo: Contributed A mortgage pre-approval is one of the simplest steps you can take and one of the most powerful when planning to buy a home.

One of the first things I urge my clients to do is to get their mortgage pre-approval in place before they fall in love with a home.

I’ve worked with buyers who thought they were pretty sure about what they could afford, couples who assumed their bank would just approve them later and hopeful first-timer buyers who didn’t want to think about numbers until they found their dream home.

I find myself explaining to them the pre-approval isn’t a hoop to jump through—it’s a shield, a roadmap and in many cases, a stress-buster.

Let me explain.

1. A pre-approval gives you a realistic budget, not a guess

Housing prices can move fast. A pre-approval pins down what you can comfortably and confidently afford today. That means no more browsing $900,000 listings when your budget is closer to $750,000, or worse, discovering this after you’ve set your heart on something out of reach.

You’ll walk into open houses with clear eyes and a clear ceiling. That alone saves more emotional heartache than most people realize.

2. It protects you from rising rates

We’re Canadians and we talk about weather and interest rates like they’re in the Ten Commandments. Just like the weather, rates can change without warning. A pre-approval typically holds a rate for 90 to 120 days. If rates go up, you’re protected. If they go down, we simply adjust. It’s a no-lose situation.

3. It strengthens your offer in a competitive market

Sellers and their agents want certainty. A buyer with a shaky financing plan isn’t nearly as appealing as someone who’s already done the legwork. A pre-approval shows you’re serious, you’re organized and you’re not likely to have financing fall apart at the eleventh hour. In tight markets, it can even give you an edge over buyers offering similar prices.

4. It reveals issues early (When they’re easy to fix)

Maybe your credit score needs a tiny boost. Maybe your debt-to-income ratio is borderline. Maybe there’s an old cell phone bill you forgot existed. I’ve seen all of these and they’re far easier to sort out when you’re months away from writing an offer instead of hours. A pre-approval gives us time to optimize your profile so you’re walking into the buying process with your strongest foot forward.

5. It reduces stress—a lot of it

Buying a home should be exciting, and it is. But it also comes with an exhausting amount of paperwork and decisions. When you know your financing is already lined up, the process becomes smoother, calmer and a whole lot more enjoyable. Instead of worrying about whether you can buy a home, you get to focus on which home feels right.

At the end of the day, a mortgage pre-approval is one of the simplest steps you can take and one of the most powerful. It’s the financial equivalent of putting winter tires on your car—maybe you can get by without it but why take the chance?

