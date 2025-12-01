When the going gets challenging, it's time to get creative

Dealing with challenges

Photo: Pixabay When things are going sideways on a file, don’t get caught up thinking about what’s going wrong, think about what you need to do to fix it, says Tracey Head.

The topics I’ve written about over the years are almost always a reflection of a common theme I’ve seen or challenge I’ve dealt with since the last column I wrote.

This one is no different.

The last few months, and particularly the last few weeks, have been among the most challenging in my mortgage career. I say challenging but that might also mean stressful.

When working with clients and finding the right fit for their mortgage I look at many different factors. Rate is obviously one of the most important considerations.

I also try to get a solid understanding of my clients’ short- and long-term goals. For instance if the clients are looking to upsize from a home in the city to a rural property with acreage I will look at chartered banks or credit unions instead of a monoline lender.

If the clients are purchasing a lease-hold property there are only a few lenders that will provide financing so that narrows the field.

If the clients want direct access to manage their mortgage themselves I will place them with one of my favorite lenders that has an amazing client portal.

Sometimes despite the client and the broker doing everything possible to ensure a smooth mortgage process things go sideways.

Due to incredibly high volumes over the last few months I’ve seen refinance at renewal mortgages delayed by days or weeks. The stress for everyone involved is overwhelming.

The most valuable lesson I’ve learned as a mortgage broker came from a wise more-seasoned broker about 10 years ago. She said to me, “when things are going sideways on a file, don’t get caught up thinking about what’s going wrong, think about what you need to do to fix it.”

I have been hearing these words on repeat the last two weeks, and I think this is helping to keep me (and my clients) on track.

If things do appear to be going sideways for you, I encourage you to connect with your mortgage person for regular updates.

