Things not to do when finalizing mortgage financing

Most people think that once they get the OK to remove their financing subject their mortgage is a done deal but Tracy Head says that's not necessarily the case.

I consider myself a lifelong learner, which is part of the reason I love my work. Every day there is something new and exciting to learn, or in some cases re-learn.

When I first came back to the mortgage world, a more seasoned broker gave me a copy of a handout she used with clients. It talked about the 10 most important things not to do between removing your financing subject and finalizing the purchase of your home.

At the time, I remember thinking that the handout sounded patronizing and I assumed clients just understood they shouldn’t do any of the 10 things.

You know what they say about assuming things. Once or twice my clients have made decisions that have almost jeopardized their financing.

The reason this came up for me now is I am working my way through a training course which is geared towards helping me re-design my team and my workflow, with the ultimate goal of providing even better support to my clients.

One of the changes I am going to implement is adding a list very similar to the original 10-things-not-to-do list to my signing packages, so we are all on the same page and avoid any potential challenges down the road.

What are the 10 things?

I won’t go over all of them, but here are a few that have surfaced recently:

• If you change the closing date on your purchase or if you receive the Notice of Completion on a newly built home, advise your mortgage person right away. Never assume your realtor will do this for you.

• Do not go out and finance anything without checking with your mortgage person. If you are pushing the upper limit of your buying power even a small loan for furniture might put your financing at risk. Many lenders pull your credit again shortly before your mortgage finalizes.

• Along the same lines, make sure all of your payments are made on time.

• Do not co-sign a loan for anyone.

• Do not quit your job or change employers without talking to your mortgage person ahead of time.

• Do not spend any of the money you have tucked away for your down payment. If you have money sitting in higher-risk investment better to move them to something more stable in case of market fluctuations.

Most people think that once they get the OK to remove their financing subject their mortgage is a done deal. The small print on every mortgage commitment includes a clause that says something along the lines of, “Your financing is based on your current situation. Material changes to your situation prior to the funding of your mortgage may affect your approval.”

I’m currently working with a young lady who decided to purchase a boat between the time we had our pre-approval conversation and the day she wrote her offer to purchase. She decided not to buy a home but then found her dream property.

We’ve had to look at a few options as the boat payment threw her ratios out of line. She is fortunate that her parents are very supportive and are going to gift her the money to pay off the boat loan. But if she didn’t have that back-up plan, the new loan would have reduced her borrowing power by more than $100,000.

The reason I added the comment “without checking with your mortgage person” in the bullets above is every client’s situation is different and some of those changes might be just fine. However, some may not.

The last thing you want to do is find yourself scrambling to figure out a Plan B shortly before closing.

It’s best to have the conversation and be certain.

