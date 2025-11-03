Finding creative solutions when lenders say 'no"

Finding another way

Photo: Pixabay There are so many options available to help clients who may fall a little outside of the standard lending guidelines.

In past columns, I’ve written about when "no" means "no." But maybe there’s another option.

There are many aspects of my work that I love. One is that I learn something new each and every day. No two clients are the same and no two applications are the same. Some are easier than others to put together.

Another thing I love is that we have so many options to consider when working on our files. I do find immense satisfaction when I tackle a complicated file and find a great solution for my clients.

I am working with an amazing young couple as they build their portfolio of rental properties. They are relatively young but both work incredibly hard and really have their ducks in a row. The plot twist they have is that they both transitioned from salaried positions to being self-employed over the last year.

Their credit scores are both in the high 800s (900 is a perfect score), they are both making substantial income, and they have saved over $100,000 for their down payment.

Seems like a slam dunk right?

Because they don’t have two years of filed tax returns as self-employed business people our options are a bit limited. There is a program we use in this situation but their scenario does not fit within the guidelines.

Their dream home just came on the market so they want to buy and convert their current home to a rental property. This particular home came up in a neighbourhood they really wanted to be in. Homes don’t come up very often. It is immaculate and has a legal suite.

They approached their bank and were told it was a hard "no." I work with their realtor fairly often and she suggested they give me a call. Within 24 hours we had the approval in place for them.

We ended up taking the application to an alternative lender for a two-year term. The interest rate is about 0.5 per cent higher than a chartered back and there is a one per cent fee charged.

We weighed the pros and cons of going this route versus holding off until their next tax returns are filed before purchasing another property. After chatting with their financial advisor and accountant, they felt it was worth the slightly higher interest rate to buy the home now.

I love straightforward simple applications but in reality those are few and far between. Most of the applications I work on these days seem to have some sort of plot twist like this one, so I am very grateful there are so many options available to help clients who may fall a little outside of the standard lending guidelines.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.