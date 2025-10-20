Refinancing your home as a result of a marital breakdown

Divorce and refinancing

There are ways to refinance your home to buy out a spouse in the event of a marital breakdown.

One topic I haven’t tackled for a long time is marital breakdowns.

When you are working your way through what is arguably one of the most difficult times of your adult life, it’s important to know that you have options.

There is a program available for refinancing your home specifically for spousal buyouts. Under this program, you can refinance your home up to 95 per cent of the value of the home and use the new funds to pay out your ex-partner and pay out marital debts (provided it is written into your separation agreement).

To qualifying to refinance to 95 per cent, the value of your home must be under $500,000. If the value of your home is over $500,000, you need to ensure you have five per cent of the first $500,000 and 10 per cent of any value over the $500,000 left as equity in your home. It’s a small distinction but in the Okanagan, the second calculation is the one I see the most.

With recent changes to the First Time Home Buyer’s program, you can now extend the amortization out as far as 30 years, if needed, to make the numbers work.

It is important to note the program is an insured one, meaning a premium is added to your mortgage so it’s important you work with someone who is familiar with the program.

You will require a finalized separation agreement to refinance to pay out the other party.

If you have significant equity in your home and can make the numbers work, a traditional refinance is also an option. In that case, you can only increase your mortgage to 80 per cent of the value of your home but there is no default insurance premium required, so that is usually the preferable option.

A question to ask yourself is whether it makes sense to refinance your current home or to sell and buy a new home. The list of pros and cons will be different for each person but one of the most important things to consider is whether or not you can afford the higher mortgage payment on your own to stay put. Also key is whether or not you need the same space or whether downsizing might be another option.

Do you have children you want to keep in the same area and same school?

Is your current home in a convenient location for work, school,and social activities?

Do you need a fresh start somewhere new?

If you find yourself in such a situation and are considering your options with respect to refinancing your home, I encourage you to reach out to a professional who can help you take a good hard look at your situation.

Doing a bit of legwork upfront may help relieve at least one part of the mental load as you work your way through a separation or divorce.

