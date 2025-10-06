When it comes to buying a home, who has your best interests at heart?

Buying a home can be either an incredibly exciting experience, a very stressful time or a combination of both. Part of the challenge can be committing to the decision to move forward with buying a home.

How do you know if you are ready? How do you know if this is the right time to buy?

I love working with first-time home buyers. I particularly love when they reach out well ahead of time to do their research and get their ducks in a row.

I have been working with one such young lady. She watched for the right home to pop up. She fell in love with one of the listings she viewed and moved forward with an offer. She reached out to her investment advisor to make arrangements to move the funds she needed for her deposit from her investments to her bank account. Oddly, he did not reply to her three phone calls and multiple emails. She was forced to walk into his office to deal with it.

When she got there, he essentially told her she was foolish for buying a home. She should leave her funds in her investments and continue to save with him. She agonized for a few days and ultimately collapsed her offer.

He told her the house, over the long run, was going to cost her $1 million. The purchase price was $650,000. The total of the purchase price, plus interest over the long run, seemed like an astronomical sum.

He persuaded her that she would be better off continuing to rent and, at the end of the same time period, she would have more than $1 million in her investment account.

That’s all well and good in theory. In the meantime she still needs a place to live and there are no guarantees as to what her investments will do over time or what property values will be.

I did some math to see what this actually looked like in the long-term. I had to make some assumptions, that the financial advisor is good at what he does and her investments will do well over the long-term.

As a rule real estate appreciates over time and rent increases over time. That being said, here is the math I did. Making some assumptions the mortgage rate stays the same and rent never increases:

• $2,400 rent per month multiplied by 360 months (30 years) = $864,000

• A $2,833 per month mortgage payment multiplied by 360 months = $1,019,880 (That is with monthly payments. I suggest bi-weekly payment to pay it off quicker.)

At the end of 30 years renting, there is nothing to show for the $864,000 paid out. At the end of 30 years paying a mortgage, there is a home, free and clear. Normally, real estate increases in value over time so in theory it will be worth way more than what was paid.

If one waits another year to buy, $2,400 (in rent) multiplied by 12 month = $28,800 towards someone else’s mortgage.

Here’s the wild card. If one chooses to rent and invest in a portfolio instead of buying, even if the portfolio is worth $1million at the end of the same time frame, one needs to subtract the $864,000 paid in rent. This leaves a net gain of $136,000.

If one purchased a home, the payments of $1,019,880 would be offset by the value of the home. In that case, assuming no change in value, one has a home worth $650,000 that is paid off.

The wild card to run these comparisons is how much one needs to invest monthly to accumulate the $1 million. Either way, the payment is on top of the rent payment. Another wild card, of course, is what property values and investment portfolios do over time.

I know rent will continue to increase and mortgage rates will change but I think it warrants looking at this from another perspective.

I am not a proponent of aggressive scare tactics, so I was disappointed in how the advisor handled the conversation with her. Some people are more cautious with their financial plans and I appreciate that. Being certain about your long-term goals will help you navigate the path forward that suits your own situation.

Make sure you have trusted people in your corner as you make these big life decisions.

