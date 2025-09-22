281205
Reverse mortgages can be beneficial for some homeowners

Benefits of reverse mortgage

Tracy Head - Sep 22, 2025

For every problem there’s a solution—sometimes more than one.

It seems like there is an ebb and flow to the types of mortgage products clients choose. Over the last few years, I have definitely fielded more inquiries about reverse mortgages. Although they are becoming more widely accepted, reverse mortgages had a lot of bad publicity. The negative press I’ve seen relates to the American housing market, where predatory lenders took advantage of vulnerable seniors.

Reverse mortgages in Canada are highly regulated so that does not happen. For some clients it takes a while to wrap their heads around reverse mortgages as an (or the best) option for them, particularly in the Okanagan where I see many clients who are “house-rich” but “cash poor” or at least have limited income to cover their day-to-day living expenses.

Sometimes even when clients recognize a reverse mortgage is the right plan for them, their families or children object.

When I work with clients and we look at a reverse mortgage as an option, I always invite them to include their families or children to our conversations. Often, clients are too embarrassed to share with their children exactly how dire their finances are.

Sometimes, clients can’t get past the stigma of refinancing via a reverse mortgage because all their lives they worked hard to make sure their mortgage was paid off.

Cliché as it sounds, times have changed. The cost of living has risen far quicker than increases to pension income. A friend shared a conversation he had with reverse mortgage clients and their children. The children were vocally opposed to their parents moving forward with a reverse mortgage.

Paraphrasing, it went like this:

“The way I see it,” he said, “after completing a thorough review of your parents’ finances, we have three options—downsizing isn’t an option as they are already in a condo.

“Number one, they carry on with the current mortgage that they can’t afford. Their expenses come to about $2,000 per month, so you can each transfer them $1,000 per month to help cover their payments.

“Number two, your parents can sell and move in with one of you.

“Third, we take a closer look at a reverse mortgage to see if that helps them stay in their home without any financial help from you.”

Apparently there was a very long pause. After a more thorough conversation about the pros and cons of a reverse mortgage and answering more questions, the family did indeed feel a reverse mortgage was the best option for their parents.

If you or your parents are thinking about a reverse mortgage, make sure you take your time and ask all the questions you need to so you are confident moving forward.

I have seen reverse mortgages have a profound impact on quality of life for many of my clients. I was not a huge fan of reverse mortgages but have to say I am using them more often to help clients enjoy their retirement years without losing sleep trying to figure out how to cover their expenses.



About the Author

Tracy Head helps busy families get a head start on home ownership.

With today’s increasingly complicated mortgage rules, Tracy spends time getting to know her clients and helps them to better understand the mortgage process. She supports her clients before, during, and after their mortgage is in place.

Tracy works closely with her clients, offering advice and options. With access to more than 40 different lenders. She is able to assist with residential, commercial, and reverse mortgages in order to match the needs of her clients with the right mortgage package.

Tracy works hard to find the right fit for her clients and provide support for years down the road.

Call Tracy at 250-826-5857 or reach out by email [email protected]

Visit her website at www.headstartmortgages.com

Download her app: Headstart Mortgage Architects

 

 





