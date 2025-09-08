Best not to wait when renewing your mortgage

Photo: Pixabay If you have left your mortgage renewal until it is right around the corner, don’t panic.

A wise mortgage broker friend of mine once told me there is no such thing as a mortgage emergency.

I’ve thought about my friend’s statement over the years. I think what constitutes a mortgage emergency really depends which end of the transaction you are on.

One situation I run into regularly is clients who have left dealing with their mortgage renewal until the very end. That doesn’t necessarily constitute a emergency if they are not planning to make any changes to the mortgage and they intend to stay with the same lender. However, if they are in a private mortgage that was intended to be a short-term solution, leaving their renewal until the end can put them in a precarious position.

Not all private lenders automatically offer renewals. Some charge a significant fee to renew for another term. Others will renew but dramatically increase the rate.

If the plan is to move to a traditional lender once the private mortgage comes up for renewal, the process can take weeks and in some case months. Depending on the situation, a refinance to pay out the private mortgage can be very challenging now, with stricter qualifying guidelines and higher interest rates.

Sometimes clients are proactive with their plan to move from a private mortgage and I run into problems and additional document requests from the new lender or challenges like delays in getting appraisals done.

Whether you are in a private mortgage or your mortgage is with a traditional lender, I suggest you start looking into renewal options about six months ahead of the mortgage’s maturity (renewal) date. I can lock down an interest rate hold four months ahead of the maturity date but I prefer to have a conversation with my clients about six months prior, so we can develop a plan as to how we will handle their upcoming renewal.

Not all lenders offer an open mortgage at renewal time, so if you dawdle too long, you may end up locked in with your current lender for a bit longer.

If you have left your mortgage renewal until it is right around the corner, don’t panic. Many lenders do offer an open mortgage so you can opt for this to buy yourself some time if you are planning to make any changes to your mortgage.

Take some time to evaluate your options. Small tweaks can potentially make a significant difference to your bottom line so it is key to work with a professional who has your best interests at heart.

