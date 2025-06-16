Understand the terms of your mortgage

I

Photo: Pixabay Understanding conditions of a mortgage is important.

f you start reading today and feel like you’ve already heard my message, you likely have.

It is so important to understand the terms and conditions of your mortgage. Read what you sign. Ask questions.

Potential clients call and often start with “what is the best rate you can get me?”

It’s a valid question and important information but equally important is making sure that the best rate available applies to that particular client’s situation.

Before I quote a rate, I ask a few questions about what type of mortgage the client is looking for:

• How much down payment do you have available (relative to the purchase price)?

• What type of property are you buying?

• Which specific area are you looking to purchase in?

• Is this a refinance or a renewal?

• What does your credit history look like?

• What does your income look like?

These are a few of the factors that change my answer as to the best rate available. Very often the people who open with the rate question have been online looking for best mortgage rates. They see the highly-advertised discount brokerages with lower than low rates. They haven’t taken the time to research any restrictions around those rates.

One of these brokerages advertises a rate so low people are shocked when I start quoting available rates and wonder why there is such a difference.

I have heard that one of these offerings is a six-month rate. At the end of the six months you either take the rate they offer you or pay a substantial penalty to move your mortgage somewhere else more reasonable.

There are a few other hidden gems. Many lenders offer two different pricing options – their regular mortgage option and a no-frills mortgage option. The lower of the two rates (no-frills option) comes with restrictive terms about what you can do with that mortgage before your term is up. Some of those mortgages include a clause that the only way you can get out of that mortgage is by selling your house. Should you need to refinance before your term is up you are out of luck until the mortgage maturity date.

More frustrating for clients is that the advertised rates don’t apply to all situations. For example, I was working with one client who did call and put in an application with one of those brokerages. He was quoted a rate slightly lower than what we had in place.

He then discovered the lender offering that rate did not offer “purchase plus improvements” mortgages, so the rate it came back to him with was actually higher than what we had in place.

The bottom line is to make sure you read the fine print of your mortgage documents.

It is heartbreaking to get part-way through a refinance application only to find you are not able to proceed without paying a significant penalty, or worse, not able to proceed at all.

Do your homework. Explore your options. Most importantly, work with someone who comes highly recommended and who you trust.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.