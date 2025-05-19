No dumb questions when it comes to applying for a mortgage

Photo: Contributed Important to work with a mortgage professional when securing financing to buy a home.

“I know this is a dumb question but ….”

“I should probably know this already ….”

“I’m sorry to ask so many questions but …”.

Many times, clients start out with one of these statements. They feel like they should have a better understanding of the mortgage process and its terminology. The truth is, buying a home is not a simple journey and applying for a mortgage is not a cake walk.

Even if you’ve been through the process in the past, the goal posts seem to move faster than you can keep up.

One of the reasons I love (most days) my work is I am able to spend as much time as I need with my clients, helping them understand their financing. When I worked for one of the chartered banks in a previous life, I was so tightly scheduled that when our time was up that was it. Someone else had an appointment and I needed to be on time for that.

Clients have different learning and communication styles. Some come well-versed and understand the mortgage process, while others have not done any research and need a lot of hand-holding.

My goal is to make sure that by the time they sign their legal paperwork in front of their lawyer, my clients understand the decisions they made and the rationale behind them.

Whether it is the first time you buy a home or you look to refinance your current mortgage, it is important you find a professional to work with who is patient and non-judgmental.

In a beautiful world, you connect with someone who has bought and sold a few of their own homes and has worked in the mortgage world for a while.

It can feel very intimidating to bare your soul to a complete stranger. We often don’t share details of our finances with anyone except our banker or spouse and in some cases I find clients feel embarrassed about the state of their finances.

We see, often via social media, others living lavish lifestyles and somehow feel we should be doing the same.

The bottom line is whether it is your first plunge into the homeownership pool or you are a veteran in the market, it is important to connect with someone that takes the time to understand your situation and your goals. Knowing your long-term plan and how you handle your finances can help your mortgage professional set you up for success.

So, please make sure you ask all of the questions, even if you think you should know the answers.

Guessing that you understand something or bluffing without listening to your mortgage professional’s advice can cause unnecessary grief down the road.

