Now is a good time to look at your finances

New year, new mortgage

Tracy Head

We are off and running in the early days of 2025, so today’s column will be short and sweet.

I think many of us tough out difficult financial situations until we are through the holidays. We put on a brave face and do our best to make everyone’s holiday season fun and festive. Then January hits, as does reality when we look at our bills and our account balances.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with your financial commitments and don’t know where to start, a conversation with your mortgage professional might be a good place to start. If you have equity in your home it may make more sense to remortgage and consolidate your consumer debt.

My advice is to try not to do that if you can avoid it, but feeling like you shouldn’t and then falling behind with your credit cards and other loans will do more damage to your financial health in the long run.

Credit counselling organizations are already advertising heavily to this target audience. Clients sometimes think (or are led to believe) this is an easy solution and better for their credit long-term. Not all credit counselling agencies are created equal and I can’t count how many clients continue to deal with the fallout from these arrangements years down the road.

If you have tried to refinance in the past and been told no, it may be worth taking another look at this approach. Lenders change their policies and your situation likely has changed as well. Rates have come down about a full percentage point from this time last year.

Going into January can feel a bit heavy after the holiday celebrations and I encourage you to take a close look at your finances and set yourself up for a successful year.

About the Author

Tracy Head helps busy families get a head start on home ownership.

With today’s increasingly complicated mortgage rules, Tracy spends time getting to know her clients and helps them to better understand the mortgage process. She supports her clients before, during, and after their mortgage is in place.

Tracy works closely with her clients, offering advice and options. With access to more than 40 different lenders. She is able to assist with residential, commercial, and reverse mortgages in order to match the needs of her clients with the right mortgage package.

Tracy works hard to find the right fit for her clients and provide support for years down the road.

Call Tracy at 250-826-5857 or reach out by email [email protected]

Visit her website at www.headstartmortgages.com

Download her app: Headstart Mortgage Architects

 

 



