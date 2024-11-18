A guide to changing mortgage rules in Canada

Photo: Pixabay

Things are picking up.

I have seen a significant increase in the number of purchases I am working on with clients. I did an informal poll of some of my realtor and broker friends and we are all seeing the same increase in activity.

Last week, I attended a learning session about the recent and upcoming changes to mortgage rules. This year it has felt like changes have rolled out so often it was hard to stay on top of new policies.

I thought it might be good to go over some of the changes, as they will benefit many homeowners and homebuyers.

Please note, this is a quick explanation and you may have questions or need clarification on some of what follows, so please make sure you speak with your mortgage professional before moving forward with a purchase.

In the order the changes were discussed in our session, here is a high-level overview.

Effective Aug. 1, first-time home buyers were able to purchase a newly built home using a 30-year amortization, with a minimum down payment. Prior to this change, the maximum amortization allowed for buyers with less than 20% down was 25 years.

Key to note here is the definition of a first-time home purchase. Purchasing homes is based on the Canadian Revenue Agency’s explanation of home buyers starting out or starting over. That includes buyers who have not owned their primary residence (or lived in a home owned by their significant other) for the last four years. It also includes buyers who were recently separated or divorced.

Also key to note is only one of the borrowers must qualify as a first-time home buyer for these rules to apply.

For the purposes of the Land Transfer Tax in B.C., even if clients are considered first-time home buyers under mortgage rules, they will still have to pay tax if they have ever owned a home anywhere in the world.

There is a small increase to the insurance premium (.2%) if borrowers elect to use the 30-year amortization.

Effective Dec. 15, the price cap for insured mortgages will be increased from $1 milion to $1.5 million. Clients will be able to purchase a home up to this price with a minimum down payment of 5% of the first $500,000 and 10% of any balance over that up to $1.5 million. For the full $1.5 million, the minimum down payment will now be $125,000, compared to the previous minimum down payment of $300,000.

Trying to come up with the required 20% down payment has been a barrier for many borrowers.

The changes to come into effect Dec. 15 also include the ability for repeat buyers to buy new builds with a 30-year amortization.

As well, all first-time home buyers will be eligible to qualify based for a 30-year amortization, regardless of whether they are buying a newly built home or an existing one.

For these guidelines to apply, mortgage applications must be submitted after Dec. 15.

The final change will roll out Jan. 15, 2025. Existing homeowners will be able to refinance their homes up to 90% of the "as-improved" value of their home if they are pulling equity out to create a secondary suite in their home using a 30-year amortization.

What does “as-improved" value mean? With these applications, owners will need to order an appraisal, which shows the current value of the home, as well as the value of the home once the proposed work is completed.

Current rules limit refinances to 80% of the value of the home, so I see this as a significant benefit for owners who are newer to the housing market and can really use the income from a secondary suite.

There are, of course, requirements for this program, including:

• Either the borrower or a close family member must live in one unit of the property.

• You can add more than one unit to the home (up to a total of four), providing zoning allows for that.

• Units must be completely self-contained.

• The financing limit cannot exceed the actual cost of the work.

Is your head spinning yet? Mine certainly is, trying to keep all of these changes straight.

Many lenders are still determining their own policies as to how they choose to incorporate these rule changes into the mortgages they offer. It is important to speak with a mortgage professional to see how these changes may impact your borrowing power.

As I mentioned, we are already seeing a definite increase in purchase activity. It will be very interesting to see if there is a flurry of activity following the implementation of the Dec. 15 changes as well.

