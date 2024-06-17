Gauging impact of the Bank of Canada's lending rate change

Photo: Pixabay

On June 5, the Bank of Canada announced it was dropping its key policy rate.

In practical terms, that meant the prime rate dropped by a quarter of a per cent. I’ve had many conversations since the announcement about how that affects (or does not affect) my clients’ mortgage rates.

Fixed rates change based on many criteria. The key factor I watch is the overnight bond yields. When that figure drops, ideally fixed rate mortgage products drop too. A key to note is that means new mortgages may be offered at lower rates. If you are already locked into a fixed rate mortgage, your rate stays the same until your mortgage reaches its renewal date. If you are in a variable rate mortgage this will affect you in one of two ways.

If you have a static payment on your variable rate mortgage (the payment does not change based on changes to prime until there has been a dramatic increase to the prime rate) the change to the prime rate means more of your payment will be going towards the principal of your mortgage and less to interest. If your variable mortgage has an adjustable payment, that means your payment should go down next month because you will be paying less interest.

For the last few months it has felt like many people have been waiting for this announcement. It has been interesting to see what has happened to the fixed rates offerings from lenders since the change to prime.

Coincidentally the overnight bond yields have been dropping for the last few weeks as well.

We are seeing rate drops and specials from multiple lenders. I feel like that has created a flurry of activity with home purchases from clients who have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for positive news.

If you have been shopping and have a pre-approval or rate hold in place, I suggest you connect with your mortgage person to see if there is a better rate available for you.

•••

If you are already a homeowner, make sure you claim your Home Owners’ Grant to ensure your property taxes are calculated correctly for this year.

If you purchased a home over the last year and your lender is collecting your property taxes, check the upper right corner of your property tax bill to confirm your lender is listed. If the lender’s name is not there, reach out to your lender directly to make sure they are set to pay your taxes appropriately. Sometimes, with the first year, there can be a disconnect.

It’s easier to be proactive and catch this before you get a surprise bill with a penalty for not paying your taxes on time.

