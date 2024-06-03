237259
The-Mortgage-Gal

'No' doesn't always mean 'no' but sometimes it does when it comes to mortgage applications

Mortgage applications

Tracy Head

So, I ran into an odd situation recently.

I worked with clients whose application is not completely straightforward. Their credit was squeaky clean and they had their down payment well in hand but they faced two significant challenges:

1. One borrower had only rental income reported (some lenders are not keen on this as the only source of income.)

2. The other borrower is self-employed and showed minimal income on her tax returns.

Another broker actively worked the file without any luck, so their realtor asked if I would take a look with fresh eyes before they collapsed their offer.

Once I started working on the file, I decided to take a different approach and use the business for self-stated income program.

For borrowers who are self-employed and have a minimum of 10% down, we are able to consider what they report on their taxes compared to industry standard income for the same type of work. We also look at what they wrote off as expenses and present a slightly higher income (provided its reasonable).

That is a very simplified explanation but the program worked brilliantly for many of my clients.

I restructured their application and submitted it to one of my favourite lenders. The key pieces all lined up with respect to income, down payment and the community the home was located in.

But there was a plot twist. The insurer declined the application due to marketablility of the home.

What does this mean? In the event a mortgage ever goes into foreclosure, and a sale is forced, both the bank and the insurer (ie: default insurer/CMHC, Sagen or Canada Guaranty) want to make sure they are dealing with a home that would appeal to a wide number of potential purchasers.

After all of the hoops the couple jumped through trying to have their mortgage approved, this was something we did not see coming. We do have an approval in place now with a local credit union but I will say it was a roller coaster of a week.

Why am I sharing this? As I sat back after a particularly challenging week of working on the file, I realized not everyone realizes that “no” doesn’t always mean “no.” But sometimes it might.

Sometimes, it may be well worth your time to explore your options with an experienced mortgage broker if your bank says “no.”

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

About the Author

Tracy Head helps busy families get a head start on home ownership.

With today’s increasingly complicated mortgage rules, Tracy spends time getting to know her clients and helps them to better understand the mortgage process. She supports her clients before, during, and after their mortgage is in place.

Tracy works closely with her clients, offering advice and options. With access to more than 40 different lenders. She is able to assist with residential, commercial, and reverse mortgages in order to match the needs of her clients with the right mortgage package.

Tracy works hard to find the right fit for her clients and provide support for years down the road.

Call Tracy at 250-826-5857 or reach out by email [email protected]

Visit her website at www.headstartmortgages.com

Download her app: Headstart Mortgage Architects

 

 



