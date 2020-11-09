165076
163407
The-Mortgage-Gal

Is it time to renovate?

Tracy Head - | Story: 315845

During the past few months, I’ve noticed an increase in the number of clients looking to finance home improvements.

A friend who is a general contractor has also noticed an increase in the number of calls he’s getting for renovations and upgrades.

If you have equity in your home and the numbers make sense, it is often possible to refinance your current mortgage to add money to cover the cost of updates and renovations.

The first thing I look at is how much equity you have in your home. For refinances the maximum amount you can borrow is 80% of the value of your home. If you already owe more than 80%, you won’t be able to add additional funds.

The next thing I look at is your current mortgage. I check to see if you will incur a penalty for re-writing your current financing, and if so how much.

This is important because some lenders offer no-frills mortgage products at a slightly lower interest rate (usually .05% lower), but those mortgages come with a larger penalty for making any changes to the mortgage partway through the term.

In an ideal situation, we work with your current lender to add funds to the current mortgage as opposed to seeking out a new lender. If we are able to do this, many lenders will offer a blended rate on the new mortgage so that you don’t pay a penalty for making changes.

Having said that, one of the things I do is consider what the potential penalty will be as compared to the interest savings of going into a new mortgage with current interest rates.

Lately I’ve worked with a few clients where it made sense to pay the penalty and take a whole new mortgage.

If you are considering adding money to your mortgage for renovations, my recommendation is that you spend some time thinking about the scope of work you plan to do.

Make a detailed list and do your homework to see what you are looking at in terms of time and cost.

Will you do the work yourself or hire someone to do it for you? If you are hiring someone, I suggest you build in a buffer above and beyond what you are quoted in case there are cost overruns.

Older homes can come with surprises once you start opening up walls or trying to move plumbing.

Once you’ve put together a plan and a budget, I start looking for the best fit mortgage-wise.

You need to qualify for the new mortgage so will be asked to provide documentation confirming your income and the value of your home. Most likely we will need to order an appraisal.

Once the lender has had a chance to review the appraisal and confirms there is enough equity in your home, you will sign a new mortgage agreement with your lawyer or notary.

Once this is finalized you will receive a draft or trust cheque and you are off to the races. Or the hardware store.

People have different opinions as to whether refinancing your home is a good idea or not. An advantage to going this route is that the costs of the renovation are built into your mortgage, so you are paying a lower interest rate and have lower monthly payments.

The down side is that you are amortizing the money over a longer period of time.

If you choose to finance renovations on credit cards or credit cards, theoretically you will have the money paid off quicker.

In practice, that doesn’t always happen. The best approach to financing home renovations is different for client.

As COVID continues to affect our day lives, it seems people are spending less money on entertainment and eating out and more time at home. I think the trend of spending more money on home renovations will continue.

I love working with clients on these projects as I often get to see the before and after pictures. I’m inspired to get going on projects around my own home.

If you are thinking about home renovations and needing financing to do them, a quick conversation will let you know if adding money to your mortgage is the right way to go.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More The Mortgage Gal articles

164392
About the Author

Tracy Head and Laurie Baird help busy families find mortgage solutions. Together they have more than 45 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

With today’s increasingly complicated mortgage rules, Tracy and Laurie spend time getting to know the people they work with and help them to better understand the mortgage process. They support their clients before, during, and after their mortgage is in place.

Tracy and Laurie work closely with their clients, offering advice and options. With access to more than 40 different lenders, Tracy and Laurie are able to assist with residential, commercial, and reverse mortgages in order to match the needs of their clients with the right mortgage package.

They work closely with their clients to find the right fit, and are around to provide support for years down the road!

Contact them at 250-862-1806 or visit http://www.okanaganmortgages.com

Visit their blog at https://www.okanaganmortgages.com/blog

 



165433
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



164918