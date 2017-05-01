Should you buy or rent?

Photo: Contributed

Should You Buy a Home or Keep on Renting?

Buying a home is one of the biggest emotional and financial decisions you’ll ever make, so prepare yourself to make a knowledgeable decision.



Although buying a home almost always seems like a great idea, it is important to understand what home ownership involves.

Of course, being a homeowner is something to be proud of but it also means having to invest money, time and energy and take on added responsibilities. So, before you decide to buy a home, make sure you’re ready.



Here are some things to consider:

Financial Security - If housing prices rise, your home can provide you with some financial security due to capital appreciation.

- You alone are responsible for payments, repairs and maintenance. Flexibility - You can decorate or renovate your home to meet your own family’s personal tastes and needs.

Now that you have an idea of what to expect, take out a notepad and list the advantages and disadvantages of renting or buying a home.

This list will help you weigh in the pros and cons of renting and buying and help you determine if home ownership is right for you.