41044
The-Mortgage-Gal

Should you buy or rent?

- | Story: 195820

Should You Buy a Home or Keep on Renting?

Buying a home is one of the biggest emotional and financial decisions you’ll ever make, so prepare yourself to make a knowledgeable decision.

Although buying a home almost always seems like a great idea, it is important to understand what home ownership involves.

Of course, being a homeowner is something to be proud of but it also means having to invest money, time and energy and take on added responsibilities. So, before you decide to buy a home, make sure you’re ready.

Here are some things to consider:

  • Financial Security - If housing prices rise, your home can provide you with some financial security due to capital appreciation.
  • Stability - Having a place of your own.
  • Financial Stress - Coming up with the down payment, meeting regular mortgage payments and other ongoing costs will tie up a lot of your cash, and can put considerable stress on your finances.
  • Maintenance -  Keeping your home in good shape requires time and money.
  • Responsibility - You alone are responsible for payments, repairs and maintenance.
  • Flexibility - You can decorate or renovate your home to meet your own family’s personal tastes and needs.

Now that you have an idea of what to expect, take out a notepad and list the advantages and disadvantages of renting or buying a home.

This list will help you weigh in the pros and cons of renting and buying and help you determine if home ownership is right for you. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More The Mortgage Gal articles

41973
About the Author

Laurie Baird is a Mortgage Broker with Verico Complete Mortgage Services. She has been in the mortgage business since 1991 and a broker since 1997. 

As a Mortgage Broker she is able to match her clients' needs with a lender who will provide them with competitive rates and products.

Laurie has a Bachelor of Education degree from UBC.

Contact Laurie at 250-862-1806 or visit:
http://www.okanaganmortgages.com

Visit Laurie's blog at: https://www.okanaganmortgages.com/blog



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories