Happy second anniversary to me

It’s been two years since I dusted off my keyboard after a 3½-year break, with my comeback column on Jan. 28, 2024.

This time around it’s about end-of-life matters, drawn primarily from my legal practice area, commonly known as “wills and estates”.

I've stayed remarkably on topic—only seven columns in 105 have wandered elsewhere. Four were about my previous writing passion, road safety. Two were about me, Christmas columns and one was in support of trans kids.

If there’s an end-of-life legal topic you’re interested in, I’ve probably written about it. Let me know if you’d like a link to a searchable archive. You can also use a free AI platform to help you find columns of interest to you. For example, you could ask Chat, Grok or any other AI platform: “Provide a list, with dates, links and a brief summary, of any columns Paul Hergott has written about disinheriting a child” and you’ll get a reasonably reliable list. Follow up with “Are you sure you got them all” and the list will improve.

Sometimes a topic has given me enough material for a series. The longest was an eight-column series about avoiding probate, within which there was a three-column sub-series about different types of joint-tenancy.

There was a four-column series about disinheriting a child and a three-column series about undue influence, inspired by a court case where an 84-year-old widow left her million-dollar estate to a male escort.

One of my pet topics is what I refer to as the “blended family problem”, which extends beyond blended families to include couples without children and even old-fashioned non-blended families. There was a four-column series, as well as three other columns, written at different times.

I get a kick out of arming folks with legal information and I enjoy providing do-it-yourself guidance, though I try to be careful to always recommend having a proper consultation with a lawyer.

On the do-it-yourself front, I’ve:

1. Given links to free power of attorney and representation agreement forms.

2. Explained how to create a very simple, legal will.

3. Explained ways you can make your own changes to a will.

4. Walked readers through removing a deceased spouse’s name from title to a jointly owned home.

5. Given instructions about handling a modest or insolvent estate.

6. Provided a six-column deep dive (including a five-column series) on obtaining probate without a lawyer.

My favourite topic was debunking widely held beliefs about when a will must be updated, including reasons I’ve seen erroneously given by other lawyers. For example, moving to B.C. from another province rarely requires an updated will.

Before I started writing about this subject area, I made a list of potential topics to ensure I’d have enough to write about. I thought I’d have to regularly deviate to other topics that piqued my interest but, as it turned out, my list of potential topics grew instead of shrunk.

Even though I have lots of material to work with, I love your input. So, send me questions or ideas to [email protected] and I’ll consider them for future columns.

Please understand, I’m not taking on new estate or incapacity planning clients but I am happy to refer folks to excellent lawyers in our community who are. The only work I’m currently taking on is uncontested estate administration (probate) matters.

