More ways for your beneficiaries to avoid probate fees

Photo: Pixabay It doesn’t matter the value of your unregistered assets. Unless an estate grant is required for other assets, there would be no need for probate, says Paul Hergott.

Are you looking for another way to avoid probate fees and expenses? How about gold bars?

I wrote a series of eight columns this past fall about ways to avoid probate. The series was in answer to a challenge by a reader who accused lawyers of being “estate chasers,” and getting rich off probate fights. He challenged me to write about avoiding probate.

I gave a presentation that included that subject recently to members of the Society for Learning in Retirement.

What a cool organization. It has some paid administrative support but it’s otherwise it is volunteer run. Ut hosts presenters (also volunteers) on topics ranging from historical (“The Acadians: From Nova Scotia to Louisiana”) to health (“Understanding Stroke: Prevention and the Role of a Healthy Lifestyle”) to technology: (“AI Literacy for Everyday Life”).

It also offer classes. I saw one on its syllabus for poetry writing, another one for memoir writing and yet another called, “iPad for Novices”.

With a $25 annual membership fee and minimal class or presentation fees, it’s no surprise that most of the upcoming classes and presentations are full.

While fielding audience questions, I realized there was another probate avoidance strategy I did written about—assets that don’t require probate, like gold bars.

A lady with a gleam in her eye shared that she purchased some gold in 1968. A website tells me the price of gold went up from $43.50 USD in 1968 to more than $4,600 USD today. It’s no wonder she had a gleam in her eye.

I’m going to walk you through how gold bars and other unregistered assets impact probate.

First, I need to briefly explain probate. I use the word “probate” to refer to an estate grant, which is a court order that gives an estate representative the authority to handle estate assets. An estate grant is required to transfer or access any estate assets that are registered by a third party, like ICBC, the Land Titles Office, banks, investment companies, etc. I’ll refer to them as “registered assets”.

My column series gave strategies for structuring your affairs to avoid there being any estate assets. I wrote about spending your money and giving it away while alive. I also wrote about using joint tenancy, a trust and investments with beneficiary designations.

Assets held in joint tenancy pass to the surviving owner without the need for an estate grant. It’s the same for assets in a trust and assets that can pass by beneficiary designation like TFSAs, RRIFs and segregated funds.

If all registered assets pass to your intended beneficiaries without the need for an estate grant, then probate is not required. No probate means no probate fees and no legal expense applying for the estate grant.

It doesn’t matter the value of your unregistered assets, like gold bars, cryptocurrency, electric bicycles, expensive furniture and jewellery that you might have. You could have $5 million is gold bars under your $15,000 bed. Unless an estate grant is required for other assets, there would be no need for probate.

But what if you messed up and purchased a $50,000 vehicle that’s registered solely in your name? You failed to register the vehicle jointly with your wife.

Your executor (I assume it’s your wife) will need an estate grant to transfer that vehicle to herself.

Part of the application for an estate grant is a sworn document where your wife has to swear or affirm a list of estate assets and their value. Your gold bars, like the bed and other furniture, jewellery, etc., are all estate assets and must be listed. Even though it’s only the vehicle that requires the estate grant, probate fees will have to be paid on everything.

Please send me your questions. I feel there might be enough material for another column on this subject, in which case, I’ll take the opportunity to share the cloak and dagger estate planning tactic of having two wills, one for registered assets and one for non-registered assets.

