Inattention is a leading cause of rear-end collisions on the road

Pay attention when driving

Photo: Pixabay Paul Hergott suggests drivers keep their hands at the 10 and 2 positions on the steering wheel when driving to help stay alert behind the wheel.

The beginning of the year feels like a good opportunity to leverage this column’s readership to help us enjoy a crash-free 2026.

I am going to share an important nugget of wisdom I learned about road safety over a 25-plus-year career acting for injured victims of car crashes. That previous legal career might come as a surprise to you.

It was approximately three years ago when I hung up my court robes in favour of a relaxed, low-pressure legal practice known colloquially as “wills and estates”. That new practice area has been the primary focus of my column since I resumed writing at the end of January, 2024.

I say “resumed” because I previously wrote a weekly column for 13½ years and road safety topics were a regular feature of that previous column.

I became passionate about road safety from investigating the cause of crash after crash that left my clients with life-altering injuries. The sad reality was each and every crash could easily have been avoided.

The nugget of wisdom I have to share is a common, underlying cause emerged— inattention. It was glaringly apparent with rear-enders, the most ridiculous of crashes.

I say ridiculous because it doesn’t take a high level of driving skill to apply the brake.

And those types of collisions are ridiculously common—almost 50% of my clients were the victim of a rear-ender crash.

They did not arise from unforeseeable highway circumstances that left no opportunity to react. That was extremely rare. The typical rear-ender victim was sitting, inter stopped vehicle at a red light.

I did some research to try to understand what was going on. I found a U.S. National Safety Council publication, titled “Understanding the distracted brain,” particularly helpful.

“Vision is the most important sense for safe driving,”it said. “Yet, drivers using hands-free phones (and those using handheld phones) have a tendency to “look at” but not “see” objects. Estimates indicate that drivers using cell phones look but fail to see up to 50 percent of the information in their driving environment.”

Studies have concluded cell phone use is just as dangerous, whether you are holding a phone up to the side of your face or talking hands-free.

You might wonder why our laws prohibit only hand-held use of cell phones, while using them hands-free while driving is just as dangerous, particularly since doing so intimates hands-free cell phone use is safe.

That ridiculous law is an example of a term my 21-year-old daughter taught me—virtue signalling. It was a political move to appear like the (authorities) were doing something for road safety while avoiding the political backlash they would face from prohibiting all cell phone use while driving.

The sick truth is before passing those laws, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General produced a discussion paper, “Addressing the Problem of Distracted Driving and its Impacts to Road Safety” that reviewed the science and concluded the similarity of danger from hand-held and hands-free cell phone use and specifically warned about banning only hand-held use.

“Legislation that bans only hand-held cell conversations conflicts with the research that has consistently found no difference in the degree of distraction between hand-held and hands-free cell conversations,” said the discussion paper. “As a result, these laws may not provide the expected benefits and may even generate harmful indirect impacts such as a false sense of security for those who talk on hands-free devices while driving.”

Cell phones aren’t the boogieman. Our brains can be distracted by all sorts of things. It’s just cell phone use while driving has been specifically studied and results of the studies help with the understanding of why ridiculous rear-ender collisions can occur.

When our brains are not focused on the job at hand (driving), we look but our brains fail to process what is there to be seen.

I’m embarrassed to admit I allowed myself to fall into what researchers call “inattention blindness” just this past week. My wife and I were taking our son and his girlfriend out for dinner at one of our favourite restaurants.

I was engaged in discussion when we were sitting a highway intersection waiting to turn left. My eyes were open. I was facing forward. I was looking but completely failed to notice the advance arrow. My wife clued me in and we continued on our way.

How many other things did I look at and fail to see along the way? How lucky was I, the occupants of my vehicle and other road users that something unusual didn’t occur when I was driving with such a level of inattention?

Years ago, I came up with a strategy for avoiding inattention at the wheel. I called it “doing the 10 and 2”. It’s simply meant keeping your hands on the steering wheel at the 10 o’clock and 2 o’clock positions. I find it’s effective because when my mind starts to drift away from the task at hand, my hands start to drift from those positions to somewhere more comfortable. Noticing that drift snaps my brain back into place.

Consider “doing the 10 and 2”. My experience last week has motivated me to get back to that myself.

E-mail me if you’d like copies of the two publications I referred to.

I wish you all a safe, crash-free 2026.

