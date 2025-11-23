Alberta transgender law targets most vulnerable of an already vulnerable group

Targeting transgender kids

Photo: The Canadian Press/Nathan Denette Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is using the "notwithstanding clause" in Charter of Rights and Freedoms to stop its law prohibiting doctors from prescribing certain drugs, including puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, to Canadians under the age of 18 from charter challenges.

This past Thursday was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, to memorialize those who have been, and continue to be, murdered because of transphobia.

I pause at the keyboard to let that sink in for myself. The reality of such a level of hate against this vulnerable minority weighs heavily on me.

A friend asked me the other day why I post on social media from time to time in support of trans folks. Is there a trans person in my family or otherwise close to me? There isn’t. Trans folks are a vulnerable minority fighting uphill simply to exist. Being a vocal ally is the least I can do.

The day of remembrance is a particularly heavy day in the context of the Alberta government stripping away, from trans children, fundamental rights the rest of us enjoy as enshrined in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Yes, it is targeting the most vulnerable of this already vulnerable group, the children.

The charter says, “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.” (section 7)

It also says, “Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability.” (section 15(1))

The Alberta government is attempting to pass into law a piece of legislation that would prohibit doctors from prescribing certain drugs, including puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, to folks under the age of 18. I’ll refer to that law as “the ban”.

The ban is being challenged for breaching the fundamental Charter rights of trans children – specifically the two sets of rights I’ve quoted, sections 7 and 15(1).

Justice Allison G. Kuntz of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench granted an injunction June 27, stopping the ban from being proclaimed into force. Kuntz found that irreparable harm would be caused to trans children if the ban came into force.

The purpose of the injunction was to prevent trans children from being harmed until a full trial about the rights of trans children could be heard.

Earlier last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government introduced a bill that invokes the Charter’s “notwithstanding clause” to shield three pieces of legislation pertaining to trans children from a Charter challenge. The ban is one of the three.

The “notwithstanding clause” is section 33 of the Charter. It allows a government to expressly declare that a law shall operate notwithstanding that it might infringe on Charter rights.

Using the the clause allows laws that target trans children to operate as if the Charter rights of trans children don’t exist. I presume the injunction put in place to protect trans children from the irreparable harm the ban is expected to cause will be lifted.

I find it so very offensive that a government would strip trans children of their Charter rights to bulldoze a law into force. A law that a judge has already found will cause trans children irreparable harm.

There is much misinformation circulating about what’s best for trans children. Well- meaning folks have expressed their opinions in favour of the Alberta government. What’s best for this incredibly vulnerable group of children is not, in my view, a matter for uninformed public opinion. Rather, it’s a matter of medical expertise.

Medical expertise was brought before the Alberta justice who granted the injunction to protect trans children. Anyone with an interest in what’s best for trans children would benefit from reading Kuntz’ decision, which is available online. The case citation is Egale Canada v. Alberta, 2025 ABKB 394. If you have difficulty finding it, let me know and I’ll send a link.

If you’re interested in the experience of trans children, one perspective I found illuminating is actor Elliot Page’s memoir, Pageboy.

