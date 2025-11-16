Detroying wills to increase inheritances

Keeping your will safe

Photo: Erica Magugliani/Unsplash You can guard against that possibility of your will being destroyed by storing your original will with someone you trust, someone who won’t benefit from its disappearance. A common choice is a lawyer.

Might someone destroy a will to increase their inheritance?

The possibility hadn’t occurred to me until I was consulted about that exact scenario. James (not his real name) shared the story of how he developed a friendship with Doris, who hired James to provide dog-walking services for her beloved Yorkie named Huggles. As Doris’s health declined, she shared her concern about what would happen to Huggles if the dog outlived her. James reassured her he would give Huggles a loving home.

Doris decided to leave James a financial gift in her will, to thank him for his kindness and cover his out-of-pocket expenses caring for Huggles. She told James she updated her will, leaving him a bequest of $150,000. She mentioned she kept her updated will in her home.

Six months later Doris passed away.

James welcomed Huggles into his home, which he had offered to do regardless of a gift from Doris. But he did look forward to the kind financial gift. After several months without hearing a word about the gift, James asked Doris’ daughter Alicia about it. Alicia, who cleaned out the home, claimed the only will she found was dated five years before Doris’ death and named her as the sole beneficiary. How convenient.

James suspects Alicia destroyed the new will to avoid having to share $150,000 of her inheritance with him. I share his suspicion. Doris might have lied to James about the gift but that doesn’t make any sense. James had already committed to look after Huggles after her death. It’s also possible she changed her mind and destroyed her own updated will or somehow lost it. I think the most likely answer is Alicia got greedy.

The difficulty, however, is proving it. One huge strike against James is a legal presumption that assumes a testator has intentionally destroyed their will if they’ve held onto it and it cannot be found that presumption arises because people are generally expected to keep such important documents safe.

That presumption isn’t written in stone. It can be rebutted but the only evidence the will ever existed is what Doris told James—the flimsiest of evidence.

Sometimes, a will has no impact on how an estate will be divided. That would be the case if the beneficiary terms of a will were identical to how an estate would be divided even if there was no will. An example is a single parent with children who wants their children to share equally in their estate. That’s going to be the result with or without a will because of the intestacy laws (laws about what happens if there’s no will) in British Columbia.

Another example is a married person without children who wants their spouse to inherit their entire estate. If the beneficiary terms of your will are different from the intestacy results, someone would benefit by destroying it. You can guard against that possibility by storing your original will with someone you trust, someone who won’t benefit from its disappearance. A common choice is a lawyer.

Has someone told you they’ve left you a gift in their will? Maybe send them a copy of this column and ask them where they’re storing their will.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.