Setting up a trust to avoid leaving an estate

Trusts and estate planning

Photo: Unsplash Setting up a trust is one way to avoid probate fees.

A reader shared a horrific story about a fight over his father’s estate and demanded to know why I was not telling people they can avoid all those problems by avoiding probate.

I took up the challenge and this is the sixth column in a series about avoiding probate. I recommend starting at the beginning of the series. Let me know if you have difficulty finding earlier columns and I’ll help you.

That said, buckle up for some fun. This week is about trusts.

The concept of a trust originated in medieval England. Landowners who went off to fight in the Crusades needed their lands to be managed and their families to be looked after.

They (the “settlor”) would transfer ownership of their lands to a trusted friend (the “trustee”) to hold and manage for the benefit of their family (the “beneficiaries”).

A written agreement, signed by the settlor and trustee would set out the terms of the arrangement:

1. What lands and other property were being transferred to the trustee.

2. Identifying the beneficiaries and indicating how the income generated by the property would be distributed to the beneficiaries.

3. Setting out what compensation would be paid to the trustee for their efforts.

4. Indicating what would happen to the property on the settlor’s death.

The agreement was signed by the settlor and the trustee.

Title to the lands and other property would then be transferred into the name of the trustee who had the full authority to manage the property under the terms of the trust agreement. That included selling the property after the settlor died and distributing the proceeds to beneficiaries as agreed in the trust agreement.

There would be no estate after the settlor’s death because the settlor no longer owned any property. All of their property had been transferred to the trustee.

That’s not so crazy. But things have changed over the last thousand years.

Present-day trusts have the same components:

1. A person who sets up the trust to hold their property (the settlor),

2. A trustee who the property is transferred to, who manages the property

3. Beneficiaries who benefit from the trust property.

Where things get a little crazy is that with present-day trusts the settlor, trustee and beneficiary can be the same person.

There’s a particularly cool type of trust called an “alter ego trust.”

You (the settlor) transfer your property to your alter ego (yourself as trustee). For example, if your name was John Doe, you would transfer your property (home, investments, vehicle, etc.) from your name into the name of “John Doe Alter Ego Trust”.

You’ve named yourself as trustee, so you continue to have the full authority to manage the trust property.

You’ve named yourself as beneficiary, so you have the full use and enjoyment of the property and income it generates.

The trust agreement (yes, the one that you made with yourself!) sets out what happens on your death, i.e. who takes over as trustee, acting like an executor would act, who the new beneficiaries are and how the new trustee is to divide the trust property between your named beneficiaries (just like your will would have done).

If you transfer all your assets into the trust, then you will die without an estate, so there wil be no probate and no fight over a non-existent estate.

I have given an extremely basic description. Trust law is complex and there are significant tax implications. One tidbit about the alter ego trust is that you have to be at least 65 years of age to set it up.

You should also know that there’s a joint spousal trust that works similarly but only one of the spouses has to be at least 65.

Setting up and maintaining a trust costs some bucks, both legal as well as accounting. I am not currently equipped to provide those services. If you’re interested in looking into whether a trust might be beneficial for you and would like my recommendation for lawyers and estate tax accountants who do this work, let me know.

If there’s interest, I’ll write additional columns about trusts at some point. Hit me with your questions.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.