Court case involving woman leaving estate to male escort revolves around 'undo influence'

A salacious news story this past week, about an 84-year-old woman leaving her estate to a much younger male prostitute, caught my eye.

The few facts I am sharing come from a court decision that can be found here.

“Following her husband’s death, the deceased apparently enjoyed retaining and paying for the services of various male escorts for the purpose of companionship and sexual services,” wrote B.C. Supreme Court Judge Gary Weatherill.

Simon Garstin was the escort, approximately 54 years her junior. The deceased found him online and reached out to him by e-mail Jan. 13, 2021,10 months before her Nov. 16, 2021 death. During a Skype meeting in February 2021, Garstin’s fees were discussed. The first overnight visit was in May 2021.

Her will, leaving the bulk of her approximately $1 million estate to Garstin was made Aug. 16, 2021, after they had several encounters, each of which the deceased paid for.

Weatherill noted the prices paid were “not insignificant”.

The deceased had no children. Her previous will, made in February 2021, left the bulk of her estate to a friend she met in 2009.

The lawsuit was brought by the deceased’s closest living relatives, a niece and nephew who live in Australia. They allege Gastin exerted “undue influence” on the deceased in the making of the will.

The court case is ongoing. The court’s decision had to do with preliminary matters. We’re going to have to wait to learn how this case shakes out.

My personal feelings are “good for you!”, directed both to the deceased and Garstin.

Elderly folks can become incredibly lonely after their spouse and close friends pass away. It can be difficult to find companionship, intimate and otherwise. Knowing this lady was able to reach out online, and to interview and hire male escorts to fill that void warms my heart.

I hope the evidence doesn’t establish undue influence was exerted. I’m attracted to the romantic notion she developed an affection for Garstin and, absent of any other close family or friends in her life, simply chose to give him a wonderful gift on her death.

If a court finds undue influence was exercised in the making of a will, the will is invalidated.

It’s not enough to show the benefiting person asked, or even begged, the will-maker to make them a beneficiary.

An often-quoted statement from legal cases is if the will-maker is able to act freely, the exercise of significant advice or persuasion on the will-maker or an attempt to appeal to the will-maker or the desire of a will-maker to gratify the wishes of another will not amount to undue influence.

More is needed. “In order to invalidate a will on the grounds of undue influence, the asserting party must prove that the influence amounted to coercion, such that the will did not reflect the true intentions of a free will-maker and was not the product of the will-maker’s own act.”

The law of undue influence is very interesting. I plan on making it the subject of a short series of future columns.

If you think you might have grounds to challenge a will because of undue influence, consult with a lawyer as soon as possible. Legal claims come with time deadlines.

