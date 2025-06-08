Steps to take to minimize the tax impact on your estate when you die

Photo: Pixabay A key estate planning objective is for the bare minimum to go to the government, whether that be through income taxes or probate fees.

Have you talked to your parents about your eventual inheritance?

No? Does the mere thought of it feel unbearably uncomfortable, especially if you perceive it to be an entirely selfish topic? It’s not as one-sided as you might think.

Parents consulting with me are deeply concerned about their estate going to their children as smoothly and cheaply as possible. Nobody likes paying taxes. A key estate planning objective is for the bare minimum to go to the government, whether that be through income taxes or probate fees.

Parents love their children. They want the process to be as trouble-free and hassle-free to their children as possible. You and your parents are on common ground with these goals.

Your parents might not realize that achieving these goals can take more than just having a will naming their children as beneficiaries. The tax side of things is particularly important. Canada doesn’t have a death tax, but death can come with a massive tax hit because of how our income taxes work.

Consider your parent’s RRIF. Canadians receive an income tax benefit as we pay into our RRSP. We often get tax advice to maximize that benefit, timing our contributions for when we’re in the highest tax bracket.

After the RRSP is converted to a RRIF, we pay income tax as money is paid out of that fund. We often get tax advice about minimizing that tax. For example, making a large withdrawal during one taxation year might cost much more in tax than spreading it out over a number of years.

But we seldom get tax advice about what happens when we die. I doubt many people realize the entire balance of our RRIF will be taxed as lump sum income the year of our death.

Then there’s your parent’s other investments. They’ve hopefully received tax advice about minimizing taxable capital gains. They would hopefully know that selling stocks that they’ve held for a long time will trigger a taxable capital gain, so doing so might best be spread over a number of years. But do they realize that all unrealized capital gains will be triggered the moment of their death, even if those stocks aren’t actually sold?

Then there is investment property. Do they realize the increase in value, possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars, will be a taxable capital gain the year of their death even if the property isn’t sold?

With the maximum income tax rate for British Columbians in the range of 53%, that is high stakes stuff. It’s one thing to get tax advice about minimizing your ongoing, annual tax burden, it’s quite another to get advice about minimizing the overall tax burden on your estate on your death.

I expect your folks would appreciate learning about this important estate planning consideration, however it comes to their attention. If it feels uncomfortable for you to bring it up, perhaps use this column as an ice breaker.

Estate tax planning requires the expertise of an estate tax specialist. Reach out to me if you would like help finding an accountant with those qualifications for your folks, or for your own estate planning.

I hadn’t intended this column to focus on tax. There are other important bits and pieces to discuss with your folks to best prepare for the inevitability of their deaths.

I’ll get to those in later columns.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.