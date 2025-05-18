Debunking myths about why a will needs to be rewritten

Photo: Pixabay Many reasons cited are not reasons to re-write your will.

I regularly advise people, “Your will is fine. It doesn’t need to be updated”.

While debunking misunderstandings about the need to update wills, I start feeling like a broken record. It’s time I provide the reasons why people often mistakenly believe their will needs to be updated.

(Please read to the end, where I emphatically advise you to review your will periodically with a lawyer to get updated advice about your estate plan and ensure your will continues to be an optimal component of that plan.)

The will is old

Surely, a will made 25 years ago needs to be updated. Right? Not necessarily. I’ve reviewed many 20-plus-year-old wills that are as effective at implementing an optimal estate plan as they were when first made.

I now own a home

Your assets have changed dramatically since you made your last will. Now you own your home and maybe a revenue property as well. You have financial investments you didn’t have before. So surely, your will needs to be updated to accommodate your new assets, right? Not necessarily. Most wills make no reference to particular assets at all. Wills typically say the estate (whatever it consists of) is to be allocated between beneficiaries in a particular way.

I appointed a guardian for my children who are now adults

Excellent contingency planning, i.e. making a will appointing a guardian for your minor children. It’s one of the key reasons why it’s important for young people to make a will. Now your children have become adults, that clause in your will is no longer needed. But it doesn’t have to be removed. It’s as effective as a one-legged person in a butt-kicking contest. It simply no longer has any impact at all.

I’ve moved here from another part of Canada

I cringe at the thought of how many Albertans and others have been mis-advised that their out-of-province wills aren’t valid here. This topic was covered in my column published June 16, 2024. In a nutshell, a will made elsewhere is valid in British Columbia. You should still have the will reviewed, though, because different B.C. laws might mean your will (or estate plan generally) is no longer optimal.

My will contains my address, which has changed

The incorrect address is an error right there on the face of your will. Surely, it needs to be updated to contain your current address, right? Wrong. I covered this topic in my column published April 21, 2024. The purpose of the address is to distinguish John Smith the will-maker from all the other John Smiths in the world. There is only one John Smith who lived at that address at the time the will was made, so the old address continues to be a helpful reference.

My child, a beneficiary, has changed their name

Your will names your child, let’s call them Jordan Peters, as a beneficiary. Jordan has changed their name and is now Jordan Guenther. Surely, you have to change your will to ensure your child receives their inheritance, right? Wrong. A name change doesn’t invalidate Jordan’s status as your beneficiary as long as it’s clear who you were referring to.

One of my beneficiaries has died

You might have to change your will to accommodate this change in circumstances. But maybe not. A good will has built-in contingency planning. Wills commonly include clauses that say if a beneficiary dies before you do, their share goes to their children or to someone else.

I had named my dad as executor. Now that my kids have grown, I want to name a child

This is another “it depends” situation. I encourage you to read my column published Dec. 1, 2024, which discusses this issue.

Review your will and estate plan with a lawyer. It’s not good enough that your will simply continues to be valid. A valid will is not the goal. You want your will to effectively implement an optimal estate plan that ensures your wishes are followed with as little of your estate as possible going to taxes and legal fees.

The acquisition of new assets might not require a change to your will, but you will benefit from legal advice about how those new assets can be structured to get them into your beneficiaries’ hands on your death as smoothly and cheaply as possible.

And there might be all sorts of changes of your circumstances that, when reviewed with a lawyer, might identify ways that your existing will falls short.

I wrote about how often to review your will in my column published May 5, 2024. If you have any difficulty finding my previously published columns, please e-mail me and I’ll help you.

