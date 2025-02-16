Seeking medical assistance in dying

Photo: Pixabay

Sharon’s mother died in the caring arms of Kelowna Hospice House. She was in her last stages of cancer.

Her mother’s pain was mercifully alleviated by stronger and stronger drugs. Those drugs had her comatose much of the time, her mouth hanging open, which was difficult to see. She regained consciousness at a decreasing frequency, for briefer periods of time and with less and less cognitive clarity until she was in a final coma. Days later she finally passed.

Sharon remembers one period of consciousness where her mother said she had to pee. The caring nurses had taken her mother to the bathroom with the same request a half hour before but her mother had been unable to void. This time, she peed the bed, which was terribly embarrassing for her.

Sharon told herself at the time she would not want that ending for herself.

Twenty-two months ago, Sharon was diagnosed with stage four metastasized lung cancer. She immediately took steps to ensure her life would end on her terms, not like her mother’s.

Sharon remembers filling out an online form to start the process of accessing medical assistance in dying (MAiD). Her memory is unclear about the precise time frame, but she believes it was within two to four weeks that two separate home visits were arranged with two separate doctors from Kelowna General Hospital.

Each of the doctors, who Sharon referred to as “absolutely amazing” women, spent more than an hour with her. They ensured her nobody was pressuring her to access MAiD. They also explained the process and invited Sharon to ask any questions she wished in order to clear away any uncertainties.

Sharon was reassured the procedure itself would not involve any pain. The only discomfort would be the insertion of the IV. The first drug would make her feel drowsy, the second would put her completely to sleep and the third would then stop her heart.

The doctors shared with her that more and more people are accessing MAiD as part of a celebration of life type of party, with caterers, entertainers and the opportunity to share stories—a fun, warm time for the patient to say goodbye to their loved ones. That is the kind of ending Sharon wants for herself.

The doctors qualified Sharon for MAiD based on her stage four cancer diagnosis, even though her current quality of life was still very good. It will be one of those two doctors who will perform the procedure.

Sharon was asked to provide five days notice of when she wants MAiD administered, but was told they would do their best to come with shorter notice.

Her initial life expectancy of six months was extended to 18 once her particular cancer mutation was known. It has now been 22 months and Sharon continues to live life to the fullest. She still “snowbirds” in Arizona where she plays pickleball several times a week.

There are horrible side effects to the drug therapy she’s on, but they come and go.

I asked her at what point she will decide to access MAID. Her simple response was: “As soon as I’m no longer enjoying life”.

Sharon knows something might happen with her advancing disease that could cause her to lose the cognitive capacity to consent to the MAID procedure and she wants to ensure her life ends if that occurs.

Since 2021, our laws have allowed for someone in Sharon’s situation, where her death is reasonably foreseeable, to give consent to MAID in advance in the event that she loses capacity to give the consent herself. Before 2021, people in Sharon’s situation might schedule their deaths earlier than they otherwise would have, to avoid the risk of losing the capacity to exercise that right.

Sharon signed a document called a “Waiver of Final Consent”, appointing a “proxy” who can request MAiD on her behalf if she loses capacity. The waiver is valid for a fixed period of time and then has to be renewed.

Sharon is thankful for the incredible advocacy that went into pushing the federal government to change the Criminal Code to allow medical assistance in dying. Having the right to MAID allows her to live her life to the fullest until she is ready to die on her own terms.

Interior Health has a MAiD coordination centre that is incredibly responsive and helpful. In addition, here are a couple of excellent online resources:

• An informational video about accessing MAID in British Columbia can be accessed here.

• A comprehensive brochure offered by Interior Health can be accessed here.

