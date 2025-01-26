The consequence of becoming spouses when it comes to your wills

Photo: Pixabay

Shacking up comes with serious consequences.

A clock starts ticking when two people in a relationship move in together. I think that most folks are aware of family law consequences of living together for two or more years in a marriage-like relationship. You become “spouses,” the same as if you walked down the aisle, with the rights and obligations that come with that.

There are also consequences in the estate context. The same definition of spouse is contained within the Wills, Estates and Succession Act.

Paraphrasing section 60 of that act, if you die leaving a will that fails to make adequate provision for the proper maintenance and support of your spouse, the court can redistribute your estate to accomplish what, in the court’s opinion, is adequate, just and equitable.

Do you think you’ve got your ducks in a row because you had a cohabitation or prenuptial agreement put in place? Maybe, but maybe not.

Many couples enter into a written agreement, agreeing that what each brought into the relationship is theirs, and neither will sue the other’s estate. Those agreements are not cheap, unless pulled off the internet, in which case they might not be worth the paper they’re printed on.

However much you invested to ensure you can pass your wealth on to your kids instead of your new partner, those agreements are seldom “one and done.” An agreement that was fair when you first started living together will likely become unfair over time—the unfairness becoming greater and greater the longer you live together.

Provisions agreeing you won’t sue the other’s estate are not enforceable. A court considering whether you have made adequate provision for the proper maintenance and support of your spouse will not uphold an unfair cohabitation or prenuptial agreement.

There’s another, lesser known, piece of legislation that comes into play after the ticking clock reaches two years. It’s called the Land (Spouse Protection) Act.

Let’s say you’re the sole owner of your house. Your romantic partner moves in with you. The partner doesn’t contribute a cent towards repairs, maintenance, property taxes or any other expenses related to the home.

After two years of living in that home, the partner automatically becomes your spouse under that act, entitling them to register a charge against title. They don’t have to tell you about it and you won’t be notified.

If you die before they do, they will be entitled to continue living in your home for the rest of their life, regardless of what your will says.

It’s easy to register a charge against title. There is a simple form of affidavit in the regulations, where they must swear you are spouses and you are the sole registered owner of a property where the two of you live.

In circumstances where a home is the bulk of an estate, your spouse’s right to continue living there for the rest of their life can significantly impact what you’re leaving to your beneficiaries.

Is reading this making you nervous? You can take steps to protect yourself from the ticking of a clock having unintended consequences. Cohabitation and prenuptial agreements can include clauses that prohibit filing a Land (Spouse Protection) Act charge.

To ensure enforceability, those agreements should be reviewed periodically and updated as necessary to ensure ongoing fairness over the passage of time. An agreement with an aligned will that is fair, upon your death will not be varied.

Does the thought of dusting off a cohabitation or prenuptial agreement and reviewing it with your spouse sound uncomfortable? Perhaps it is because maintaining a what’s-mine-is-mine position after you’ve been sharing your life together for a period of time no longer fits.

There are additional legal tools that can be put in place to help protect your interests as well.

Properly wrestling with these issues requires expertise in both family law, as well as estate planning. I don’t have expertise in family law, nor do I have expertise in some more involved estate planning tools but I can refer you to other lawyers who do.

