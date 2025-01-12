Storing your will so it can be found after you die

Photo: Pixabay

“I am not clear of the purpose of the registration of a will. Is it an aspect of a will’s validity? What does it mean to resister a will and what is its purpose?”

I love questions. I wonder at times if my column's topics hit the mark. If a question has been posed, I know at least one reader is interested.

British Columbia’s Vital Statistics Agency maintains a wills registry. For a $17 fee, you can submit a form called a Wills Notice to the VSA. You set out the location of your will in that form. You submit only the form and the money. You don’t submit your will. You can submit the form in person at a Service B.C. office, you can mail it in or you can do it online.

If you have any difficulty finding a link to the online form, e-mail me and I’ll help you out.

The purpose of the wills registry is to avoid a scenario where your executor or beneficiaries don’t know how to find your will after your death. You can avoid the $17 fee by directly telling your executor and beneficiaries the location of your will, rather than requiring them to do a search of the registry to find it.

Most law firms will offer to store your will in their locked and fire-proofed safe. It’s a handy solution for folks who don’t have a safety deposit box. You can simply tell your family that it’s stored there. The will itself likely has the law firm’s name on it, so if you provide a copy to your family members, they will have that reminder of its location.

A bit of a tangent here, a law firm storing your will is not a selfless service. If I’m storing your original will, your executor will have to come to me after you pass away. Your executor might presume I should be the one to provide the legal services required to probate the will.

I do start with the credibility boost that I was the lawyer you chose to prepare your will. Regardless, I have the first opportunity to give your executor a sales pitch that they should hire me to obtain the probate grant. It’s sort of like the free service many automotive shops offer to store your tires. They want you to buy your next set of tires from them. It makes no more sense to blindly purchase your next set of tires from the automotive shop that stored your last set than it does to blindly hire the law firm that prepared your parent’s will to do the probate services. I encourage you to get a quote and shop around.

Back to the topic at hand. You can store your will anywhere. Many folks store their original will in a safe deposit box. Some with their important papers in their homes. Whatever you choose to do, make sure your executors and beneficiaries know where to find it.

Filing a wills notice avoids any uncertainty--tha is unless you move your will and fail to file an updated notice.

Here’s a scenario where a will notice has real value. You want to change your will and you want your executor to be able to find it but you don’t want anyone to know you’ve made changes. Perhaps you decide to add a new romantic partner as a beneficiary to your will but don’t want your children to get all hot and bothered about losing a portion of their inheritance. Perhaps one of your children has been amazingly helpful over the years and you want to increase their share of your estate, but you don’t want your other children to give you grief about it.

You don’t have to tell anyone that you changed your will.

By filing a wills notice, you can rest assured your wishes will be discovered on your death. An executor applying for the probate of a will must provide the court with the results of a search of the wills registry as evidence there’s been no will made after the one being probated. Your secret will is going to show up on that search.

Don’t worry about nosey family members searching the registry from time to time while you’re alive, to see if you’ve changed your will. Only you, or a lawyer or notary acting for you, may search the registry for a will notices pertaining to your will while you’re alive.

