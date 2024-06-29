When and how to use airline companion fares

Photo: The Canadian Press

There are a number of credit cards that offer their holders the benefit of an annual companion fare voucher.

The perk can definitely save you big bucks but only when used the right way.

First, let’s take a look at the restrictions. I’m going to base the majority of this column on the WestJet companion fare, but any companion fare affiliated with a specific airline will be similar. The companion fare is valid for flights on WestJet aircraft only. It does not allow for “co-share” flights to connecting cities, even though you can book those options on its website.

For example, if you search for flights from Kelowna to Lisbon with WestJet, you will see connections via Paris and/or London. However, if you try to use the companion fare, the pop up window will advise you that your voucher is not valid for that itinerary. You can only book as far as Paris or London with WestJet and then buy connecting tickets to Lisbon.

Buying connecting tickets is fine if you are able, or want, to build in the overnight cost. Never try “same day” travel with two separate tickets on one itinerary. If the initial flight is cancelled and/or delayed and you miss your connection, there is no required action by either airline to re-accommodate you as you are not on a “through fare”.

There are often date restrictions for using companion fares during high traffic seasons, such as Christmas and spring break.

Once you have purchased a companion fare ticket, you are committed to travelling with that person on the assigned itinerary. There can be no deviations in dates and/or routings. One person can’t decide to cut their trip short or come home from another city. You must travel on the exact same flights and dates. If there is a required deviation from each other, the trip is cancelled and you start from scratch at what will likely be a much higher fare. If you cancel the trip and don’t rebook another itinerary with the same person, you forfeit that year’s voucher.

WestJet companion fares cannot be used towards business class travel. Premium economy is the highest applicable standard.

So, how to best maximize the value of your companion fare?

As of June 30, WestJet charges $119 CAD for economy flights within Canada or to/from the continental U.S. and $219 CAD for premium flights. (*The continental U.S. does not include Hawaii.)

WestJet charges $399 CAD for economy flights within the rest of their network and $499 CAD for travel in premium economy. The price of the vouchers does not include taxes and fees

Ideally, use your companion fare when travelling in premium economy to truly maximize the value. It is also valuable in cases of last minute emergency travel to help minimize the cost of full-fare tickets.

One-way and round-trip routings can be booked on the airline’s website, however, if you want to do an “open jaw” itinerary, you have to phone them directly.

“Open jaw” is when you fly into one city and back out of another. This is not advertised but is allowed. Again, only on routes using WestJet aircraft.

One final note, if you haven’t had a chance to use your companion fare this year, don’t let it expire. WestJet is currently allowing cardmembers to exchange an unused voucher for up to four lounge passes.

The voucher is a valuable benefit. Feel free to chat with your travel advisor about how to best incorporate it into your plans.

It’s not always the best solution when compared to the fluidity of unlimited coverage and airline connections and your travel expert is best qualified to make that determination.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.