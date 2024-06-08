Explora offers its passengers refined luxury cruising

Photo: Contributed Explora Journey cruise ship Explora.

Castanet welcomes our new travel columnist Joy McGinnis, whose 30-plus years of customizing personalized travel itineraries for her clients and her own love of travel give her a perfect insider take on travel trends and enables her to offer helpful hints to aid you with your travel aspirations.

It’s an undisputed fact the travel industry was hard hit during the pandemic years.

The cruise sector withstood harsh criticism and devastating losses that many believed would be insurmountable. I’m happy to report the cruise industry is once again the fastest growing sector with a burgeoning resurgence of demand from travellers old and new.

There have been significant changes to both the technology, design and marketing of many of the suppliers. Gone are the days of trying to appeal to all consumers. Nowadays, niche marketing is the way of the seas. There truly are ships to appeal to each sector of the travel community—mega “destination” ships, boasting vast arrays of activities, restaurants and entertainment right down to luxurious and intimate small ship experiences embodying the finest cuisine and unique itineraries.

New to the market and exquisitely designed with a specific consumer in mind, Explora Journeys is the shining star of the MSC Group.

An “ocean state of mind” is the mantra of this business module with a staff dedicated to allowing their guests to reconnect with what matters most while on vacation. It’s ship, Explora, has 461 staterooms, all with oceanfront terraces and ranging from 400 square feet to a mind-blowing 3,000 square feet “Owner’s Residence,” equipped with a private infinity whirlpool.

I had the opportunity to sail on Explora in February, from Panama City to Barbados. From the moment we boarded, the Explora difference was evident. The understated luxury and attention to detail permeated every aspect of ship design and layout. It felt more like a lovely boutique hotel than cruise ship. The cabin utilized every inch of space to offer both efficiency and luxury. I loved my Dyson hairdryer, plush bathrobe and slippers, as well as my fully stocked mini-bar.

Though the ship only carries a maximum 900 passengers, it is large enough to tempt its guests with four separate pool areas, a large outdoor fitness/games area, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, as well as an exceptional spa centre featuring an incredible array of services.

The food aboard Explora is outstanding. Your all-inclusive cruise fare includes five different dining options—Sakura, Marble & Co., Med Yacht Club, Fil Rouge and the Emporium Market. All serve cuisine equivalent to upscale restaurants around the world. In-suite dining is also available (and included), as well as a gelateria, creperie and small bites café. Anthology is the only option which is at an extra charge. The ultimate foodie indulgence, with a guest Michelin chef executing seven-course dining debauchery.

Top tier spirits and classically trained mixologists keep the guests relaxed and imbibed with good vibes. Each and every staff member is friendly and attentive, eager to assist in any way possible.

Currently, Explora Journeys only has the one ship at sea. Soon to embark is Explora 2— in August 2024—and will be followed by four more ships by 2028.

Who’s right for Explora? People looking for refined luxury, large living space, ultimate food and beverages, off the beaten path itineraries offering overnight stays in port, as well as busy executives with limited time, who want to decompress in elegant surroundings but still be connected when necessary and those who want a vacation that leaves you revived rather than exhausted.

Current promotions include a 300-euro shipboard credit for bookings made prior to July 31, 2024.

Photo: Contributed A guest room on board the cruise ship Explora.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.