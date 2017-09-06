Music on the seas

Photo: Contributed

Holland America is not your Grampa’s cruise line any more.

Fabulous new interactive entertainment avenues aboard her new ship The Koningsdam and subsequent updates and refurbishments to all their ships have made Holland America a forerunner in today’s competitive cruise industry.

Your evening’s entertainment begins at the innovative World Stage. At two storeys high and 250 feet long, the high-definition LED screens make the World Stage a trendsetting theatre at sea capable of showcasing an exciting array of performances and productions.

Surround sound capabilities encase you in an immersive display featuring programs such as BBC’s Earth Series Frozen Planet. Live music combines with breath-taking visuals to transport you to the majestic wilderness of our Polar Regions.

The World Stage is flexible in its configurations and can change to suit each individual performer’s requirements. Entertainers have been sourced from around the world and range from mind-boggling magic to jaw-dropping Cirque du Soleil style performances.

Move along now to the Music Walk. A three-part array of entertainment to entice and amuse the most discretionary of palates. In an exclusive partnership with the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, the Lincoln Stage features exemplary musicians and wonderful productions of symphony style music.

Ranging from purist chamber music performances to wonderful amalgamations such as Beyoncé Meets Beethoven, the Lincoln Stage introduces a world of music to a new audience every night.

Time to ramp things up to get the evening started. We head to Billboard Onboard. A great place to meet fellow guests and bond over music trivia and lyrics.

Featuring a live DJ, guitarist and the ever popular Duelling Pianos, the Billboard is a fun and energetic spot to laugh, compete and sing out loud to your heart’s content. Guests are part of the show as performers rock the house with 50+ years of chart topping hits.

Still have energy to burn? Then, it’s time for the Queen’s Lounge …. home to BB King’s All-Star Blues Band. Direct from Beale Street, the eight-piece group features two vocalists backed by rhythm and horn sections. From funky and fast to soulful and smooth, the band evokes the ambiance of the namesake clubs on land with images of the blues guitar legend.

Partake of specialty cocktails exclusive to the BB King Clubs such as the rum-based Lucille and Rock Me Baby concoctions. Dance the night away.

Entertainment Onboard Holland America

Now, is the perfect time to experience all that Holland America delivers. For bookings now until Nov. 17 on sailings which depart any time March 28, 2018 until April 28, 2019 (some exclusions), guests qualify for the following free amenities:

Specialty Beverage Packages

Free Pinnacle Grill Restaurant Reservation

Free and/or Reduced 3rd & 4th guest

½ price deposits

Suites qualify for an additional $200SBC

So, what are you waiting for? “Get Your Groove On” with Holland America today.