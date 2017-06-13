Leaving on a jet plane

Photo: Pinterest

I’m leaving for France later this week. I’m spending three nights in Paris and then heading to Aix en Provence to connect with a girlfriend and explore the south of France.

I’m excited and hopeful about my upcoming adventure, but it’s surprising how fearful others are when I tell them of my plans.

“Omigosh, aren’t you scared to go to Paris?”

“You’re not going to go to the Eiffel Tower, are you?”

Those are just some of the comments I’ve fielded from friends and family.

Sadly, it seems that the latest rash of terrorist attacks have had their desired effect on some of the population.

The definition of terrorism is:

the use of violence and threats to intimidate or coerce, especially for political purposes.

the state of fear and submission produced by terrorism or terrorization.

These fearsome acts of violence create a physiological response in which individuals doubt their safety, and the randomness of the attacks create a sense of impending chaos.

Terrorism feeds off the fear of chance. People change their routines to create a sense of control and in that moment, play right into the desired effect of the terrorism — to instil fear and effect change through intimidation.

The media sensationalizes these events and in effect gives them an “other worldliness” power over the general population.

Britons and Parisiennes are described as “cowed and afraid” by some of the North American press when, in fact, they are the complete opposite.

These misleading and “hyped” headlines create the exact kind of fear mongering that the terrorist’s want. The reality is that the average Londoner and Parisian are going about their business as usual and are resolute in their defiance to not submit to coercion.

My hats go off to them.

This kind of news coverage entices these unstable, young men to commit their so called “attacks." That brief 15 minutes of fame which allow them to go down in the flames of notoriety.

What if the news coverage only talked about the victims?

Did background searches and extensive reports on their friends and family.

Covered the noble and heroic efforts of the police and rescue response teams.

If there wasn't any mention of the names or backgrounds of the perpetrators and no mention of any affiliations or ideology, their worldwide stage would disappear.

Travel and wanderlust is a personal and intimate experience. I for one would never deliberately put myself in harms way. Travel to Afghanistan or Syria will have to wait for the time being, however my belief is that “when it’s your time, it’s your time."

Therefore, I look forward to my current and future travels with expectation, wonder and joy.