Mother of the bride

The setting was pure perfection: beautiful turquoise water, a salt-kissed tropical breeze and love was truly in the air.

Last week, 40-odd family and friends attended my daughter, Lacey’s, wedding at the NOW Jade Riviera Cancun just outside Puerto Morelos. The resort delivered service and amenities over and above my expectations.

The courteous and friendly ambience was obvious from the moment we disembarked our private taxi service provided by Feraltar Transfers.

Our luggage was efficiently handled as we proceeded to check in. The lobby is majestic with a magnificent infinity water feature and contemporary art installation. Invitingly cool washcloths and champagne eased us thru the required documentation and we and our luggage were quickly dispatched to our individual rooms.

The rooms are large and spacious junior suites, all featuring massive bathrooms equipped with soaker tubs, glassed-in shower stalls, bidets and huge double sink vanities.

Views matter at this resort. Categories range from tropical view, ocean view and oceanfront. I chose the tropical view and was amused at the result. Then, again, I was on my own and only use my room to sleep in, however those of you expecting something more “view-like” would be disappointed so I would recommend upgrading to ocean view in the first place.

This resort offers a concierge section as well. Preferred guests have a private pool, private breakfast restaurant, large soaker tubs on the balconies and upgraded services and amenities.

Room service is available 24 hours for the entire resort and you’d be surprised at how many people utilize it at 4 a.m... This observation is based on the daily clickity clack of the food carts wheeling down the corridor outside my room.

The amazing level of friendliness and courtesy was truly outstanding. Everyone from pool/bar and restaurant staff to groundskeepers were always smiling and ready to help in any way. You had to insist that the wait staff accept tips as their first response was “you know all gratuities are included in your stay?”

There are no wristbands at the NOW resorts and no reservations are required for the a la carte restaurants. Access is determined by room number.

Japanese, French, Mediterranean, Italian and Mexican were your options and each and everyone offered excellent menus and service. Breakfast and lunch were offered at the large buffet as well as poolside grill.

Entertainment was great. Fun activities and games during the day and professional live bands in the open-air lobby bar at night. Large, outdoor TV screen allowed us to follow the Stanley Cup playoffs and most nights were capped off with some dance steps at the Sports Bar disco.

My hat goes off to Irina, the wedding coordinator. Her gentle manner, insight and professionalism made for a relaxed and detailed process towards the big day The ceremony was everything a mother could ask for. The minister was eloquent, the photographer skilled and the reception after included all sorts of unique and memorable touches.

In the end, I find it is not the beach, the room or the amenities that make the most significant impact on a holiday. It’s the people. The NOW Jade delivers in spades.