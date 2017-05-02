Terrific teen travel

Photo: Contributed

Every now and then a promotion crosses my desk that truly warrants extra exposure.

I’m sure you’re all familiar with the fact that children two to 11 years of age get reduced rates at all-inclusive resorts when they share their room with their parents. Some resorts like the RIU chain even offer special “kids stay free” programs for that age group during the year.

What if I told you a resort chain was offering an “all kids under 17” stay free?

The Palace Resort chain is not only offering free stays to teenagers. but they also are not restricting it to only two children per family.

Those three and four children families can book into a family-deluxe category and all the kids stay free. Single parents pay the single room rate and the kids stay, eat and play for free. Just pay airfare.

There are six family Palace Resorts to choose from. Five are located within the Riviera Maya region and one, their new Moon Palace Grande, in Jamaica. Luxurious accommodations, five-star cuisine, world-class nightlife entertainment. Palace Resorts delivers something for the “kid” in all of us.

Mom and the girls can indulge in the full-service state of the art Awe-Spa. Dad and the boys can play unlimited golf at one of two Jack Nicklaus golf courses. Teens will love to challenge each other to the ultimate surf experience: Flowrider as well as hang out in their own Teen Club Wired.

The Playroom will be a favourite destination for the little ones. Pool games, slumber parties, indoor and outdoor activities and all conducted under the watchful eyes of trained staff.

One unique experience is the sea turtle release.The Palace Foundation funds a team of environmentalists to maintain the native leatherback and loggerhead turtles. Each July through September, guests of the Palace Resorts in the Mayan Riviera can assist in the release of newly hatched baby turtles into the ocean.

The whole family will enjoy the top-notch evening entertainment. The Moon Palace has been host to such artists as Usher, Rick Astley, Foreigner and most recently Cheap Trick.

The Jamaica resort has featured Shaggy and in February, the legendary rock band Survivor. There is an ongoing assortment of live shows, meet and greet events as well as a choice of over 13 watering holes to discover in each resort.

Stays of five to eight nights warrant a $1,500US Resort Credit, which can be used for spa treatments, tours and all kinds of fun family-time activities. Stay longer and your Resort Credit grows accordingly.

Palace Resorts are offered through Sunwing/Signature Vacations. Westjet Vacations and Transat Holidays. The Kids and Teens Stay Free offer must be booked before May 31 and is valid for travel now through to Dec. 23.

Take this once in a lifetime offer and enjoy the Top Tier luxury of Palace Resorts with your Family this year.