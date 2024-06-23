Castanet's happiness columnist brings her column to a close

Photo: Contributed Reen Rose

(Editor's note: We say goodbye to one of our veteran columnists today. After nearly eight years, Reen Rose is moving on. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours.)

November 27, 2016 to June 22, 2024

At first glance, you may read the above dates and think someone had a tragically short life. However, the dates don’t refer to a person. It’s the lifespan of this column, The Happiness Connection.

I’ve been writing for Castanet for seven years and seven months. My columns have had more than two million reads. This is my 333rd article and it will be my last, at least for now.

When I was first approached to write a column, I was hesitant. My biggest concern was whether I could come up with a new idea every week. There were times when I struggled to find a new angle on happiness, but I eventually settled into a groove of sharing situations from my own life and new information I’d discovered.

I’m not giving up my writing, I’m simply shifting its focus. I have a new book being published in the fall, Your Happiness Connection: 60 Small Steps For a Happy Mindset When Times Are Tough. It will be available on Amazon. I will also continue to create content for my blog and newsletter. If you want to stay in touch with my work, please go to my website and sign up to be on my email list.

I don’t want to end by simply telling you about my plans, I want to share some information that you might find useful. So, what better topic than endings?

Most stages of life have endings—out with the old means you have room for the new. Imagine if you bought new cars but never got rid of the old ones. It doesn’t make sense for most of us.

Endings come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Sometimes they’re thrust upon us and other times the decision to end is left for us to make. Should you leave your job and go to a new one? Should you stay in your marriage or move on? What should you get rid of when you’re decluttering your home?

Once an ending is chosen, there’s a transition period as you move forward into whatever’s coming next. Depending on the situation in question, this may be quick and easy, or can cause regret, concern or anxiety. There may even be a residual effect that lingers for months or even years.

One reason endings are difficult is because humans naturally define themselves, at least in part, by their relationships, possessions and circumstances. When these things change, how you view yourself is often altered. You’re no longer the man with the convertible, or the local teacher.

So, what do you do when you’re transitioning between one stage and another? Research has discovered there’s a natural progression involved in moving between an ending and a new beginning.

• Start by acknowledging the ending. Don’t pretend it isn’t happening or minimize the effect it’s having.

• Process it internally. A good way to do this is to explore new possibilities that the change will provide. It can also help to take a moment to think of all the good things that resulted from whatever is ending.

• Embrace the change by creating a sense of completion. This means tying up loose ends. Try not to leave with your old job or project in a mess for someone else to deal with.

• Rather than leaving like a thief in the night, say proper goodbyes. Bring cookies for your colleagues to express your appreciation.

Through all of this, be kind to yourself. Transitions aren’t always quick and are frequently accompanied by mood swings. Don’t judge your feelings. Instead breathe deeply and choose a self-care activity.

Deciding to end my column wasn’t easy. I pondered it for several months.

Will I regret my choice? I don’t think so, but who’s to say. If I do, I can always change my mind and see if Castanet will take me back.

I appreciate the opportunities that accompanied my time as a columnist.

They say it takes 10,000 hours to hone any skill. Writing The Happiness Connection provided me with the opportunity to do that. I consider myself a more skillful writer now than I was seven and a half years ago.

I’m also grateful for the many emails I received from readers and for the people that reached out to ask me to speak at their events.

Lastly, I want to thank Castanet and the editors I worked with, Ross Freake, David Wylie, and Al Waters. You were all generous with your advice and support.

Endings are all part of the journey. When you’re transitioning to something new, give yourself time. Let go of what was, celebrate the good, and forgive the bad.

Here’s to living life to its fullest and loving your new sense of resilience.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.